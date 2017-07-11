COVID: India administers 1 billion vaccine doses

India has administered 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, officials said on Thursday. The new figure marks a milestone for the South Asian country, where the delta variant fueled a devastating wave of the virus earlier this year.

Around 75% of India's total eligible population have received at least one dose, while nearly 30% have received both shots.

The country, which has a population of 1.4 billion people, is the second to distribute more than a billion doses, after China did so in June.

