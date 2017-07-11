COVID: India administers 1 billion vaccine doses

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
India is the second country to reach the milestone figure, after China did so in June.
India has administered 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, officials said on Thursday. The new figure marks a milestone for the South Asian country, where the delta variant fueled a devastating wave of the virus earlier this year.
Around 75% of India's total eligible population have received at least one dose, while nearly 30% have received both shots.
The country, which has a population of 1.4 billion people, is the second to distribute more than a billion doses, after China did so in June.
More to follow...
lc/sms (Reuters, AP)