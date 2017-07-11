 COVID in India: Further waves ′inevitable,′ top scientist warns | News | DW | 06.05.2021

News

COVID in India: Further waves 'inevitable,' top scientist warns

As India struggles to curb the spread of the pandemic, the country has registered nearly 4,000 coronavirus deaths and more than 412,000 new infections over the last 24 hours, new data shows.

A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad on May 4, 2021.

India is struggling to curb the world's largest coronavirus surge.

India's top scientific adviser has warned that the country would inevitably face further waves of the coronavirus, as India struggled with record deaths and daily infections. 

The country reported 3,980 deaths related to COVID-19 and at least 412,262 new infections on Thursday.

The government's principal scientific adviser said that even when the numbers subside, the country should be ready for a third wave of the pandemic.

"Phase 3 is inevitable, given the high levels of circulating virus," K. Vijay Raghavan said during a news briefing. "But it is not clear on what timescale this phase 3 will occur... We should prepare for new waves."

He also touted the efficacy of vaccines against new mutations like the UK variant and the B.1.617 variant but warned that surveillance and vaccine updates were needed as the virus mutates.

Watch video 02:14

Haunted by the sound of heart rate monitors

India's second wave of the virus has seen health care crumble with hospitals running out of beds, medical oxygen and supplies. Morgues and crematoriums have overflowed as people died in ambulances and car parks while waiting for beds or oxygen.

As the government faces increased criticism for its handling of the pandemic, opposition parties have called for a stricter nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, India accounted for nearly half of the recorded COVID-19 cases across the world this past week. Medical experts believe that a large number of unidentified cases is also probable.

Watch video 02:56

Citizens bridge gap left by authorities in India

see/msh (Reuters, AP)

