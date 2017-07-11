COVID in India: Further waves 'inevitable,' top scientist warns

India's top scientific adviser has warned that the country would inevitably face further waves of the coronavirus, as India struggled with record deaths and daily infections.

The country reported 3,980 deaths related to COVID-19 and at least 412,262 new infections on Thursday.

The government's principal scientific adviser said that even when the numbers subside, the country should be ready for a third wave of the pandemic.

"Phase 3 is inevitable, given the high levels of circulating virus," K. Vijay Raghavan said during a news briefing. "But it is not clear on what timescale this phase 3 will occur... We should prepare for new waves."

He also touted the efficacy of vaccines against new mutations like the UK variant and the B.1.617 variant but warned that surveillance and vaccine updates were needed as the virus mutates.

India's second wave of the virus has seen health care crumble with hospitals running out of beds, medical oxygen and supplies. Morgues and crematoriums have overflowed as people died in ambulances and car parks while waiting for beds or oxygen.

As the government faces increased criticism for its handling of the pandemic, opposition parties have called for a stricter nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, India accounted for nearly half of the recorded COVID-19 cases across the world this past week. Medical experts believe that a large number of unidentified cases is also probable.

see/msh (Reuters, AP)