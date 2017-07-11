COVID in Germany: Bavaria cancels Christmas markets

Bavaria announced on Friday that it's canceling all Christmas markets in the state because of soaring coronavirus infections.

The state government has also imposed a lockdown on all districts that have a seven-day COVID incidence rate of over 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In those places, bars, clubs and restaurants, as well as cultural and sport venues will be closed, said state Premier Markus Söder after a meeting of his Cabinet in Munich.

Schools and kindergartens, however, will continue to remain open.

At present, eight districts in Bavaria have incidence rates of over 1,000.

Söder said there will be a "de facto lockdown" for unvaccinated people by implementing the "2G" rule across the state — referring to the shorthand in Germany for a rule that allows freedoms like access to restaurants and hotels only to those who are either vaccinated or have recovered from COVID.

The state legislature is expected to approve the new measures on Tuesday and they will likely be in effect until December 15.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.