Covid hotspots in Germany and the far-right AfD

The small town of Bautzen, tucked away in the far south-eastern corner of Germany, recorded a dramatic 641 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 members of the population in seven days. The national average is 176. That number is still far too high — which is why stores, schools, and kindergartens are closing across Germany once more from Wednesday. All contact will be reduced again, and more bans on public life will be introduced.

Because of the surge in infections the state of Saxony, where Bautzen is located, went into lockdown two days early.

Reichen Street, Bautzen's main shopping thoroughfare, is deserted. It is dark behind most of the shop windows in the pedestrian area. Only a few people are out and about in the city center this morning.

Some pedestrians on Bautzen's Reichen Street say they can't keep up with the ever-changing coronavirus regulations

Who understands the coronavirus restrictions?

Face masks must now be worn in every public space. Most people are complying, though in many cases reluctantly.

"I don't think much of it," an elderly woman pushing a walker down Reichen Street says, her mask not covering her nose. But she says it is mandatory.

The lockdown and the strict regulations are "a mess," she says, adding that she is struggling to keep up with changes. "I don't know who is allowed to visit each other at Christmas— I just don't understand."

There is more approval from an older man who wears a medical mask positioned firmly on his face. Until a little while ago, he didn't want to believe in the threat of the coronavirus pandemic — but his daughter works at a hospital and has told him what she sees there.

"Since then, I've changed my mind," he says. "It's good that everything is closed now."

Coronavirus deniers

Why Saxony has seen such a high infection rate is not a question to which any passers-by can offer an answer. But there are some explanations and theories. One is that Saxony is home to a particularly high number of people who refuse to wear masks. Among them is the group who regularly demonstrates against the coronavirus measures south of Bautzen on Highway 96 — and the openly far-right radicals who wave the black and red flags of the German empire.

Watchmaker Heinz Krahl is unwilling to wear a mask: he describes it as a "humiliating" muzzle. The 76-year-old is one of those who doubt almost everything about the pandemic: he questions the number of reported infections, the development of vaccines, and even the existence of coronavirus itself.

"There are many things happening that are not comprehensible and I really have to express my doubts, about objectivity and truth," says Krahl, who has run a watch and jewelry store in Bautzen for over 30 years.

But Krahl still urges his customers to wear a mask. "You are protecting yourself and us from prosecution," reads a note that hangs in the front door of his watch store. Krahl has highlighted the word prosecution in red.

Watchmaker Heinz Krahl is a coronavirus skeptic

Is the far-right AfD to blame?

The opinion that masks and social distancing are unnecessary is shared by the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party (AfD), which has a strong presence in Saxony. Martin Dulig, the commissioner for eastern Germany for the center-left Social Democrats, believes that the party is partly responsible for the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

The party has become "the parliamentary presence of the mask deniers," Dulig said. Comparing a map showing AfD election results with one showing especially high infection rates would quickly show a correlation, Dulig says.

This is a theory that makes Bautzen's mayor Alexander Ahrens (SPD) downright furious. He says it is "ludicrous" and "absurd" to claim "that a pandemic is aligned with political trends." Instead, he says the high infection rates in the region around Bautzen and in the Ore Mountains, which lie further south, are due to the proximity of the Czech Republic, where the infection rate soared a few months ago.

"This was to be expected in the border regions," he says. "We already said months ago that if the borders to the Czech Republic were not closed, then the wave would spill over. There is a lot of going back and forth here."

Bautzen mayor Alexander Ahrens rejects the idea that there is a correlation between support for the far-right and the spread of covid

Open borders

The Czech Republic is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in Europe. At the same time, some 20,000 Czechs commute to the Bautzen region every day for work. Many people from southern Saxony also regularly travel to the Czech Republic to shop or visit friends there. The same goes for eastern Saxony and its Polish border.

"There is more and more close contact here — and that is something we welcome, after all," says Mayor Ahrens.

He adds that no one is to blame for the high infection rate, but it must still be dealt with. The mayor is following the situation in the hospitals with concern.

"The hospitals in this region are getting full," Ahrens warns. "It will soon reach a level that we can no longer cope with."

Retailers suffering

Given the serious situation, the vast majority of Bautzen residents support the tough lockdown measures, Ahrens says. Those who are against them are a vocal minority, he believes.

"Though of course many people are asking whether it is really fair that those restaurants and small retailers who invested a lot over the summer to implement hygiene regulations are now also affected by the lockdown," he points out.

One such person is Gundolf Hänsel, who opened a cafe on Reichen Street just under a year ago. He had to close his business at the beginning of November in the wake of the partial lockdown, and now his future looks uncertain.

"There will not be a reopening before March," Hänsel is convinced. In hindsight, he believes that the path that Germany chose in late October — the partial shutdown in which restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms were forced to close in November and December, while stores, schools and kindergartens remained open — was wrong. It did not do any good.

Gundolf Hänsel is unsure whether he will manage to keep his little business afloat despite the lockdown

Trial and error

When he talks to other retailers, they often deplore a lack of perspective and feeling of hopelessness, Hänsel says. "I think politicians have made a lot of mistakes," he says.

He also believes that there is a connection between the high infection rates in Saxony and the proximity to the Czech Republic and Poland.

"We should have acted faster and closed the borders" he says. "The politicians seem to be panicking, every week something different is decided," the restaurateur adds, agitated.

This is a criticism that Mayor Alexander Ahrens can understand, But he also knows his fellow Bautzen citizens do not like to be ordered about.

"If we had announced a hard lockdown back in October, when we had low infection rates, it would not have been accepted," he says. Ahrens thinks democratic societies will always have to practice trial and error first when faced with new problems and develop and align to measures in that way.

With the vaccine, there is light at the end of the tunnel now, he believes. Ahrens is determined to remain optimistic: "I don't think there is any reason for hysteria."

This article was translated from German.