 COVID: Hidden long-term harm from undetected cases | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 16.07.2021

Science

A German study says 40% of people infected with COVID don't know it. And long COVID symptoms may go unidentified. DW spoke to study author, Philipp Wild.

A medic takes a swab from a man for a COVID-19 test

Got to get tested!

DW's Ben Fajzullin: As principal investigator of the Gutenberg COVID-19 study, how did you and your team determine that over 40% of Germans don't realize they have COVID-19?

Philipp Wild: We drew a population-based sample from local registry offices, and we asked study participants whether they had had an infection twice, four months apart. We asked them to provide a PCR test, which we did with them, and we measured their anti-bodies. Those anti-bodies indicate whether you have had an infection, no matter whether you are vaccinated or not.

And you've looked at over 10,000 people over a six-month period.

Yes. Among the elderly, especially, there are more unknown infections — about two-thirds (63%) of the people in our study at the ages of 75 and over. Whereas, among 25 to 30-year-olds, it is only a third [of the people we asked, who had had undetected infections]. 

Watch video 12:01

COVID-19 Special: What are the consequences of not knowing?

So, is it time to get self-tests out there — not only so people can see whether they are infected but also to work out whether they have had the virus in the past?

It's certainly a good idea to start testing people better, especially now when we're pulling back on preventative measures. We've got major public events again, like the recent European Football Championship, so we need early warning systems. And vaccinated people should also get tests because they can still transmit an infection to people who aren't vaccinated.

But we've also learnt that we still have to work out which antibodies we need to measure in individuals. The majority of people only show certain antibodies [Ed.: And there are different types]. So, we need to learn which anti-bodies to look for, depending on each individual, before we can start screening for long COVID.

How many of these unknown cases could be long COVID?

That's a matter of debate. We're still investigating this in our study, and it will take a little more time, because the definition of long COVID is six months after the [original] infection.

But what we do know is that among the known cases, 10% are thought to develop long COVID, and then 10% of them, which is 1% of all known cases, develop a severe form of long COVID. And what we must learn now is how many of the asymptomatic infections can get [long COVID].

Watch video 02:49

Long COVID: A new challenge for society

Could there be a concern for younger people that they could have COVID, but they may not know it, and yet their organs may be damaged but that that may only come out years later?

Indeed, that's what we fear. We're asking: Is there a molecular signature, something you can measure in the blood, that indicates that you're on the way towards developing long COVID syndrome. But that is still a matter of research. Everything we're doing there right now is still speculative. We need to gather more data to be sure about how to tackle these [cases] and how to identify them. But, yes, we fear that it is possible, even in asymptomatic infections or mild infections, that a few people are at risk of developing long COVID.               

Dr. Philipp Wild is a professor of clinical epidemiology at the University of Mainz and principal investigator for the Gutenberg COVID-19 study.

  • Two people with face masks and backpacks climb a steep incline, snow in the background

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    A difficult mountain climb

    Medical staff who want to vaccinate the inhabitants of the mountainous regions of southeastern Turkey must be physically fit. Ensuring vaccinations in the mountain villages is particularly important, Dr. Zeynep Eralp told DW. "People often live close together, and an infection could spread quickly," she said. Also, people don't like going to hospitals, so "we have to go to them."

  • Medical worker wearing a face mask walks past a small altar in the snow

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Through snow and ice

    Many elderly people can't make the journey to a vaccination center. In the Maira Valley in the western Italian Alps, close to the border with France, doctors go from house to house to give residents older than 80 their COVID-19 shot. A blessing from the roadside Madonna is a bonus.

  • Woman wearing a face mask looks out of a plane window

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Flight to the remote north

    Carrying a single vial containing several doses of vaccine, this nurse is en route to Eagle, a town on the Yukon River in the US state of Alaska with fewer than 100 inhabitants. Indigenous people are prioritized in many immunization programs. Depending on where they live, the nearest health clinic can be far away.

  • A small white building in the mountains, with a man washing his hands as two people sit on chairs and watch

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Some need convincing

    Anselmo Tunubala washes his hands before vaccinating an elderly lady. Every day, the 49-year-old is out and about in the mountains of southwestern Colombia, telling people in the local language about the importance of a vaccination. He is a member of the Misak, many of whom are skeptical about vaccination because they tend to rely on traditional medicine and the guidance of religious leaders.

  • Men and women wearing face masks sit in white plastic chairs, holding cotton swabs to their left upper arm

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Hours of walking

    The men and women in the above photo walked up to four hours to get their coronavirus shot in the remote village of Nueva Colonia in central Mexico. They belong to the indigenous Wixarika people, perhaps better known under the name Huichol.

  • One person giving shot to another person, both in boats

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Holding steady

    For her shot, Olga Pimentel simply pulled up her boat next to that of the vaccination team. The community of Nossa Senhora do Livramento on the Rio Negro in Brazil can only be reached by river. "Beautiful! It hardly hurt," the 72-year-old laughed and shouted, "Viva o SUS!" — "long live Brazil's public health service!"

  • Small blue house, two people in the doorway

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Vaccination by candlelight

    For a long time, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned against COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazil. But in the meantime, the campaign has taken off. Indigenous people and quilombolas, descendants of African slaves, were among the first to be vaccinated. Raimunda Nonata, 70, lives in a community without power so she got her shot by candlelight.

  • A dugout and a small boat on a lake

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Paddle over the lake

    After their vaccination, an elderly woman and her daughter paddle away from the island of Bwama, the largest in Lake Bunyonyi in Uganda. The government in the central African country is trying to supply remote areas with the vaccine.

  • White vehicle with red cross drives through flooded area, dry road ahead

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Rough terrain

    Another journey over the water — but his time, no boat. On the way to the village of Jari in Zimbabwe, this vaccination team had to navigate a flooded road. According to the African Union's health agency, Africa CDC, fewer than 1% of the population in Zimbabwe has been fully vaccinated to date. Medical staff came first.

  • Three people kneeling in a room

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Welcome house call

    Japan may have huge, sprawling cities, but many people also live in small, isolated villages with only a few hundred inhabitants — like here, in Kitaaiki. Residents who can't make it to the next city are happy to welcome the doctor and a vaccine at home.

  • Several men walk down a gangway to a boat

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Valuable goods

    Indonesia launched its vaccination campaign in January. From Banda Aceh, the medical team traveled via boat to remote islands. The vaccines in the cooler are so valuable that the team was accompanied by security personnel.

  • Women in saris crowd around a table

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Superspreader event?

    India has been hardest hit by the pandemic in recent weeks. In mid-March, medical personnel made their way to the village of Bahakajari on the Brahmaputra River, where a group of women registered for their COVID-19 shot. None wore face masks or kept a safe distance.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


