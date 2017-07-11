COVID helps Germany hit its 2020 climate goal

Germany slightly exceeded its national climate goal for 2020, the federal environment agency, known as the UBA, announced on Tuesday.

It was the largest reduction in emissions that the country — Europe's largest economy — has seen in three decades, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said.

Germany's emissions drop — in numbers

Germany's greenhouse gas output has now fallen by a total of 40.8% since the 1990 levels, the baseline measurement for EU national emission reductions.

This meant Germany just beat the 40% goal set for the country for 2020.

German greenhouse gas emissions totaled 739 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in 2020, according to the UBA.

This was 70 million tons, or 8.7%, less than in 2019.

Emissions from the energy sector fell by 14.5%.

Emissions in the transport sector slumped 11.4%.

Coronavirus pandemic drives the emissions drop

About one-third of the emissions reductions could be attributed to "the coronavirus effect," according to the UBA.

Grounded flights, shuttered shops and working from home during the pandemic contributed to the falls in emissions in transport and in the energy sectors.

The only sector to miss its 2020 targets was building emissions.

Schulze said people had spent more time at home with the heating on during the pandemic.

Other factors behind Germany's falling emissions

Policy and structural changes also contributed to the country's emissions drop, after Germany introduced a new climate change law in late 2019.

The sweeping policy package aims for an ambitious 55% reduction from the 1990 levels in Germany's greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID January: Locusts devastate East Africa After years of drought followed by torrential rains, East Africa is devastated by the biggest swarm of locusts in decades. Billions of the ravenous insects devour crops in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, spreading to southern Africa, Yemen and India in later months. Climate scientists say heavy rains and warmer temperatures linked to climate change are to blame for "exceptional" breeding conditions.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID February: 'Black summer' scorches Australia A long bushfire season comes to an end after more than six months. Thirty-three people and 3 billion animals are dead, hurt or displaced, and an area the size of South Korea has been devastated. Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejects a direct link between greenhouse gas emissions and the severity of the fires; Australia is one of the world's highest per capita emitters of carbon dioxide.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID March: COVID clears the skies With more than half the global population under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global greenhouse gas emissions slow. Skies above industrial centers in China, Italy and elsewhere clear as airlines slash flights, factories shut down and city streets empty out. But as lockdowns ease and people find ways to live with the pandemic, experts warn emissions may rebound.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID April: Calls for a green pandemic recovery As researchers race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, world leaders struggle to deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel announces that Germany plans to make climate-friendly investment a priority in its recovery plans and urges global decision-makers to do the same. Meanwhile, activists keep up the pressure with protests, both virtual and physically distanced.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID May: Cities boost urban mobility The first pandemic wave begins to ebb and people — some cooped up for weeks — begin to venture outdoors. To help maintain physical distancing and keep traffic jams and public transport crowds from getting out of control, many cities introduce temporary or permanent measures to improve urban mobility. Bogota, Colombia (above) adds more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) of emergency bike lanes.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID June: Germany takes on plastic waste The ongoing pandemic isn't just a health disaster. Use of disposable face masks, gloves and other plastic products has skyrocketed, contributing to a growing waste problem. In a related attempt to clean up the mess and move away from a "throw-away culture," Germany falls in line with the EU and decides to ban plastic cutlery, straws, food containers and other single-use products as of July 2021.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID July: Environmental disaster in Siberia Early in the summer, Russia declares a state of emergency after some 21,000 tons of diesel fuel are leaked, contaminating local rivers and soil in Siberia. The disaster is followed by uncontrolled wildfires across the region, one of the world's coldest. Smoldering permafrost and burning brush release more than half a billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere the following months.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID August: Extreme weather sweeps the world Back-to-back hurricanes in the Caribbean; raging wildfires in the Amazon rainforest; historic floods in Southeast Asia: The increasingly devastating effects of climate change make themselves known. Hurricane Laura, which caused intense flooding in the Dominican Republic and Haiti (above), claims dozens of lives there and in the US. Pakistan, meanwhile, sees its worst flooding since 1931.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID September: Wildfires cast an eerie glow As China makes an unexpected announcement to become climate neutral by 2060, wildfires rage across the US west coast, casting an ominous orange glow over San Francisco and the Bay Area. The fires scorch the states of Oregon, Washington and California for months. Overall, fires in the US claimed an estimated 4,177,856 acres (1,690,718 hectares) of land in 2020, more than half the size of Belgium.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID October: Devil back in Australia Conservation groups reveal that the Tasmanian devil has made an appearance on the Australian mainland for the first time in 3,000 years. The "historic" release of the carnivorous marsupials into a sanctuary north of Sydney will give the endangered species the chance to rebuild a self-sustaining wild population. It's estimated that fewer than 25,000 devils still live in the wild.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID November: Biden boosts US climate hopes The US officially leaves the Paris Agreement — a day after the decisive win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential election. Biden pledges to rejoin the international climate accord when he takes office in January and announces ambitious plans — and trillions in funding — to help wean the US energy sector off fossil fuels over the next 15 years and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID December: EU raises climate ambitions As the world marks five years since the signing of the Paris Agreement, the EU ups its green credentials. After months of tough negotiations, and a prior endorsement by the European Parliament, the 27 member states agree to a binding target to cut carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels — up from 40%. Campaigners welcome the move but say much more still needs to be done. Author: Martin Kuebler



It includes a range of policies, including incentivizing renewable energies, expanding electric car infrastructure and carbon trading. From January 1, 2021, the government began charging €25 ($30) per tonne of carbon dioxide emissions released by the transport and heating sectors.

Lockdowns can't replace climate policy

Despite the positive statistics, both the UBA and the environment minister stressed that Germany had more work to do in reducing emissions.

"We can see that climate policy instruments are beginning to take effect, in particular the expansion of renewable energies and CO2 pricing. But, without the lockdowns placing restrictions on production and mobility, Germany would have missed its climate target for 2020," the UBA's Dirk Messner said.

"Catastrophes and economic crises cannot replace sensible climate policy and sustainable restructuring of our economy," Schulze said.

kmm/aw (Reuters, dpa, AFP)