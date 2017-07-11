COVID: Health minister tells Germans not to be picky over vaccines

German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged patients and doctors not to shun the Moderna vaccine in favor of the more popular BioNTech-Pfizer jab as part of a drive to administer more booster shots.

Seeking to ease concerns about supplies of latest generation mRNA vaccines — Spahn stressed that the Moderna vaccine was a suitable alternative.

What did Spahn say?

The minister said US-developed Moderna — which uses the same core mRNA technology as BioNTech-Pfizer — was a "good, safe and very effective vaccine."

"Some vaccinating physicians say BioNTech is the Mercedes of the vaccines and Moderna is the Rolls-Royce," Spahn said.

"There is enough vaccine for all upcoming vaccinations," Spahn said. "And both vaccines work."

The BioNTech vaccine, developed in the German city of Mainz, has proved particularly popular among the German public. The AstraZeneca shot — which does not use mRNA technology — was initially the main alternative in the early part of the vaccination campaign. It was linked to extremely rare blood clots, and was not recommended for younger people.

Since those concerns arose, and after a legal dispute with AstraZeneca following canceled deliveries, the European Union has increasingly placed its faith in mRNA vaccines. It has made deals with BioNTech-Pfizer for a total of up to 2.4 billion doses until 2023 and with Moderna for up to 460 million shots.

Spahn's comments came in defense of a cap on weekly deliveries of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to German doctors' offices. He told public broadcaster ZDF on Sunday that it was "a question of the quantity available."

At the same time, Spahn pointed out, a large quantity of Moderna was ready in the warehouse. He said during the press conference that some 16 million Moderna doses could expire in the first quarter of 2022 if they were not used.

Spahn stressed that Germans should get vaccinated, including with booster shots if their first shot was more than six months ago, to reduce the risk of serious illness.

He said the prevalence of the more infectious delta variant made it increasingly difficult for unvaccinated people to avoid infection.

"As is sometimes cynically said, by the end of this winter pretty much everyone in Germany ... will have been vaccinated, recovered or died," Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

Virologist Günther Schönrich, from Berlin's Charite hospital, told DW that the situation in Europe was "very, very serious." He said it was important for people to have confidence in the Moderna vaccine.

"I think it's important to emphasize that both vaccines from Moderna and BioNTech-Pfizer are very efficient in protecting from severe COVID-19 and curtailing the admissions to the hospital and the treatments necessary on the ICU," Schönrich said.

Concern in intensive care

Germany's emergency physicians on Monday said they saw see a worrisome situation, despite the fact that many people have been vaccinated.

Many intensive care units are once again at the limit of their capacity, they said, with a significantly higher rate of cases compared with 2020.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Tragic number A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife – one of the nearly 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of and with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Final warning Coffins are lined up in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids an undertaker has written "Corona" in chalk – a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Fears for the elderly... A care assistant tests the residents of a retirement home on the outskirts of Berlin. In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in care homes and old people's homes in which residents have died. This is one reason why mandatory vaccination for health-care workers is currently being considered. Italy, France and Greece already have it, and Austria will soon follow suit.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave ...and for the young Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among five- to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. This is why many parents are hoping that COVID vaccines will be approved for children. The European Medicines Agency will make a decision at the end of the week.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave ICUs are full A doctor treats a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the university hospital in Leipzig. Hospitalization rates – the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 – have not yet reached the highest levels of last December, but staff are already sounding the alarm and warning that hospitals are overstretched.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Longer stays A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Virus along for the ride Hamburg station is packed with passengers. Since last week, new rule applies in trains, trams and buses: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this, but can only really do spot-checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave My home is my office Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The working-from-home requirement only ended in Germany in June. Now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home – to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Lebkuchen or lockdown? Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Drive-through vaccination Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third, booster vaccination – to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Open wide... Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections, and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again – irrespective of vaccination status. Author: Thomas Latschan



Gernot Marx, who heads Germany's DIVI intensive care association, said many hospitals in hard-hit regions had already started postponing scheduled surgery and transferring patients to other facilities.

DIVI also reported huge regional differences. In Bavaria, it said, 30% of patients in intensive care units were coronavirus patients, while in North Rhine-Westphalia it was 10%.

According to reports, Germany's acting chancellor, Angela Merkel, said current measures were insufficient to tame a vicious fourth wave of infections.

"We have a highly dramatic situation — the current rules are not enough," Merkel was reported to have told a meeting of leaders of her conservative Christian Democrats on Monday.

Germany recorded another 30,643 cases on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, bringing the total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to just above 5.3 million.

