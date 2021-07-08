COVID: Germany's fear of 'the delta wave'

The situation is contradictory. Nationwide, the infection figures have dropped sharply and so federal states are lifting the remaining coronavirus restrictions. In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, dance clubs will reopen, and sporting events and music festivals will take place again beginning this Friday. In places where the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants drops to zero even the requirement to wear a mask indoors in public places is going to be dropped.

But how does this fit with the spread of the highly contagious delta variant which has just become the dominant type of the virus in Germany?

What we know about delta is worrying. In the UK, the incidence has risen to over 250 in just a few weeks. Still, the British government wants to end all coronavirus restrictions starting on July 19. From mid-August twice vaccinated adults will no longer have to quarantine even if they have had contact with infected people. "Freedom Boost" is the headline being run by the British press.

As UK Health Minister Sajid Javid puts it, we have to find a way of dealing with the virus that is appropriate for the pandemic, and that includes allowing freedoms. Not everyone in Great Britain shares his opinion. British scientists call it a "calculated risk," while opposition Labour calls it "recklessness."

In Germany also some sense of normality is only just returning. Many vaccinated people take this change as a given. For them, the shot was associated with a double promise: the protection of their health and the possibility of leaving bans and restrictions behind.

This has fueled an expectation that is also driving politicians in light of the upcoming federal election. More and more are calling for greater freedoms for those who have received both vaccine doses over 14 days ago.

Once everyone in Germany has the opportunity to get fully vaccinated, there will "no longer be a legal or political justification for restrictions," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The importance of vaccination

Vaccine researcher Leif Erik Sander believes it is "unwise" to promise the easing of restrictions for the vaccinated now. He expects an increasing number of so-called "breakthrough infections," in which a vaccinated person is infected by the coronavirus. This is confirmed by a study from Israel, where restrictions were largely lifted as the vaccination rate rose.

"What worries me about that study is the fact that seven percent of those vaccinated who were then infected with the delta variant became seriously ill," said Karl Lauterbach in a newspaper interview. The doctor and parliamentarian is the most prominent health expert for the Social Democrat (SPD).

Like many others, Lauterbach is urging to intensify the German vaccination campaign. At least 85% of the 12- to 59-year-olds and 90% of those over 60 would have to be fully vaccinated to create herd immunity despite the delta variant. But in fact, as of July 8, only 40% of the population is fully vaccinated in Germany. Among those over 60, that number is 67%.

But over the past two weeks,the number of vaccinations per day has decreased significantly. This week just under 700,000 vaccine doses were administered down from over a million three weeks ago.

This is despite vaccine doses now being readily available, and appointments with primary care physicians or at vaccination centers able to be obtained on short notice.

A matter of education and income

A study by the trade union-affiliated Hans Böckler Foundation shows that a disproportionately large number of low-income individuals are still unvaccinated. Among low-income individuals in the lowest fifth of the wage distribution, only 49% of respondents in June 2021 said they had received at least one vaccine dose--compared with 71% among high-income earners in the top fifth.

As a result, politicians are calling for more vaccinations to be administered by company doctors in the work places, and by mobile teams in socially deprived areas. Doctors should go to the unvaccinated, not the other way around so the logic goes.



Germans have many fears related to the spread of the pandemic

What to do with children?

But it is not only socioeconomic status that plays a role, but also age. There is no vaccine for children under 12. For older children, a single vaccine has recently been approved by EU. The Standing Commission on Vaccination only recommends the vaccine for those youth who are at higher risk due to preexisting health problems. Nevertheless, demand is growing. Pediatricians report that adolescents are coming to their practices without their parents to make an appointment.

"They want their freedom back," the Bild newspaper quotes pediatrician Michael Achenbach as saying. He makes serious accusations against the German government. "Politicians said that no child would be disadvantaged because they are not vaccinated, but that does not correspond to the reality."

Students will begin returning after their summer vacation on August 2. Parents and students already fear that it will not be possible to hold regular classes because of the delta variant. But politicians want to avoid upsetting parents ahead of the federal election in September. "Regardless of whether the fourth, fifth, sixth, or seventh wave comes: Leave the schools open!" said Christian Democrat politician Friedrich Merz in an interview. He has ambitions for a ministerial post after the election.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn is pushing to vaccinate as many schoolchildren as possible. "We now have enough vaccine in July and August to vaccinate children and adolescents," the CDU politician said on German television. "We will make it possible for whoever wants to be vaccinated to get the first vaccination by the end of August at the latest and then to receive the second vaccination soon thereafter."

Schools will begin reopening in August

Freedom and bicycles

German politicians are also considering incentives to increase vaccination rates. The state premier of the small state of Saarland on the French border, Tobias Hans, has proposed lotteries for those willing to be vaccinated with "a bicycle, a foreign language course" or another "nice prize."

But will that be enough? So far, there have only been isolated discussions in Germany about compulsory vaccination. Politicians say it isn't an option. But for those who are already vaccinated and, above all, for those who want a return of freedoms it is a hot topic. By the fall at the latest, when the election is over and delta has Germany in its grip the discussion could pick up steam.

This article has been translated from German.

