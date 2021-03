COVID: Germany's 3rd wave could be 'worse' than last 2

German health officials warned on Friday that the current increase in coronavirus cases is likely going to be "harder to curb" than the previous two, in large part because of the more virulent and more easily transmitted B117 variant.

There are "clear signs" that the third wave that Germany currently is in "could be even worse than the first two waves," said the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), Lothar Wieler.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Health Minister Jens Spahn, Wieler appealed for people to reduce their social contacts over the Easter holidays.

Spahn also cautioned that the current trajectory of infections could overwhelm Germany's hospitals in the next few weeks.

"At the moment, the figures are rising too fast and the variants are making the situation especially dangerous," he said. "If this continues unchecked, we run the risk of our health system could reach its breaking point in April."

What's the pandemic situation in Germany?

The latest remarks from health officials come as cases in Germany continue to rise.

On Friday, the RKI reported 21,573 new cases — around 4,000 more new cases than were reported a week ago.

Germany's seven-day incidence rate rose to 119 new cases per 100,000 people. On Thursday, the rate was 113.

The incidence rate is one of the key measures for relaxing restrictions or imposing tougher curbs in the country.

What measures were decided this week?

The combination of rising numbers, a stuttering vaccine rollout, and anger at new proposed restrictions made for a tumultuous week for Angela Merkel's government.

On Wednesday, Merkel walked back plans announced barely 24 hours earlier to tighten the country's lockdown over the Easter holiday period from April 1 to April 5.

On Thursday, the Heath Ministry announced new measures for travelers. Starting next week, all those who arrive by plane from abroad must present a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding. Previously, only travelers from countries deemed high-risk were required to do so.

The government is also looking into whether it is legally possible to temporarily bar vacations abroad.

The move would represent another reversal from the measures agreed on Monday if it comes about. Merkel and the country's 16 state leaders kept domestic vacation curbs in place (German hotels can only serve business travelers at present), but allowed for trips abroad to popular destinations like the Spanish island of Mallorca.

More to follow...

rs/msh (dpa, Reuters)