 Coronavirus: Rising COVID cases push German hospitals to limit | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.04.2021

Germany

Coronavirus: Rising COVID cases push German hospitals to limit

Despite a surge of infections, it remains unlikely that German doctors and nurses will be forced to prioritize care for COVID patients. But pressure is rising at hospitals as space in intensive care beds becomes scarce.

A COVID patient lies in a hospital bed in an artificial coma

Intensive care units are becoming increasingly crowded across Germany

Could Germany soon see COVID-19 and other patients prioritized by their chances of survival, similar to the scenes witnessed in Spain, Italy and France during the first wave of the pandemic last spring?

It's very unlikely, according to the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) — despite the rising coronavirus infection figures in the country and growing pressure on intensive care units.

"To date, since the beginning of the pandemic, we have not needed to prioritize care for patients, despite the increasing occupancy of intensive care beds," DIVI press spokesman Jochen Albrecht told DW in a statement.

And yet, many German hospitals are stretched to capacity. According to the DIVI Intensive Care Registry, the number of available beds has dwindled from over 30,000 in June 2020 to some 23,900 earlier this week.

Fewer health care staff, vacant beds

Intensive care units are becoming increasingly crowded. As of April 17, 22,539 intensive care beds were occupied across the country, leaving around 12% still vacant. By comparison, at the peak of the second wave on December 16, the proportion of vacant beds was just under 17%.

Watch video 02:47

German hospitals filling up with patients

The main reason for the current lack of capacity is a shortage of qualified health care personnel. Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, around 9,000 nurses have quit the profession. That loss is now acutely felt, even as vaccinations of nursing staff and physicians have increased in recent months.

Despite the tense situation, Germany is still in a relatively good position compared with neighboring countries, at least in terms of the total number of intensive care beds. Back in March 2020, Germany ranked first among 15 EU countries with more than 30 intensive care beds per 100,000 inhabitants, above the average of 13.1 beds, according to a study by private health insurer PKV. By contrast, Portugal has just 4.2 beds per 100,000 inhabitants.

Hospitals draw up emergency plans

"The good news is that we will be able to care for all patients, and we won't have a situation in Germany where we will have to prioritize one patient over the other," said Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director of the DIVI Intensive Care Registry, in an interview with the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel on April 15. "Before that happens, we would switch to absolute emergency mode."

Infographic showing the number of ICU beds available in Germany in percentage

To avoid having to make those difficult triage decisions, hospitals have drawn up emergency plans. This means that all non-essential treatments are put on hold, and patients can be transferred when hospital capacity is stretched to the breaking point.

The plan has been organized following the so-called cloverleaf principle, according to which the 16 German states are divided into five regions. The concept is intended to support overburdened regions and hospitals by allowing groups of patients to be transferred to places with free capacity.

According to the Robert Koch Institute disease control center, this is done "to provide adequate care for every patient, and NEVER to have to prioritize patients, even if there are local bottlenecks." The medical profession, however, has played it safe. A year ago, the Association of the Scientific Medical Societies in Germany (AWMF) developed a guideline that outlined how health care professionals could allocate intensive care resources during the pandemic. Earlier this month, the guideline's validity was extended until October 31.

Legal guidelines vs. financial incentives

The guideline stipulates that the likelihood of successful treatment must be considered for each patient. Underlying diseases, age, social aspects and disabilities are not legitimate criteria for a decision to prioritize patients, according to DIVI.

Nevertheless, the guideline has been seen as controversial. "If doctors were to follow the recommendations of the expert associations, many disabled people would have virtually no chance of receiving life-sustaining treatment," said Corinna Rüffer, a German parliamentarian and member of the environmentalist Green Party who has called for the issue to be regulated legally.

Watch video 02:37

German doctors warn: Time is running out

Erich Irlstorfer, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union, is backing a pragmatic solution to address bottlenecks. He wants to introduce a law that would better reward overtime work for nursing staff and also provide financial incentives for retired health care staff to return to work.

It's an approach backed by pulmonary physician Christian Karagiannidis. "The nursing staff and the doctors are tired. That's the basic problem," he told Der Tagesspiegel. "That really worries me."

This article has been translated from German

  • German president Steinmeier lighting a candle

    Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims

    A moment of solidarity

    Back in January, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked citizens to place a light or a candle in their windows in memory of Germany's coronavirus victims. Steinmeier said the lights intended to "show compassion at a dark time."

  • Steinmeier speaks to relatives of coronavirus victims in Germany via zoom conference

    Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims

    Speaking to those left behind

    In March Germany's head of state, spoke to affected families. For many, one of the biggest problems has been not being able to visit relatives in hospital and, in the worst case, having to watch from a distance how they die alone.

  • ICU in Rostock hospital

    Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims

    Helping those in need

    To help those who are critically ill in intensive care units, many hospitals have completely restructured the way they work. In view of the increasing number of infections, officials are warning that ICUs are filling fast and urgent action is needed.

  • Doctor looking at image of the lung of a Covid patient

    Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims

    Illness and death

    The pandemic has particularly affected older people and those with preexisting conditions. According to Germany's public health institute, 85 percent of those who died were older than 70. But there are indications COVID may have a lasting effect on the lungs and other organs of those who survive.

  • virologist analyzing liquid in a glass flask

    Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims

    The battle against COVID-19 variants

    Virologists are working hard to counter virus variants. According to health officials, the coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain, known as B.1.1.7, now accounts for 90% of recorded cases in Germany.

  • Testing center at Gütersloh Airport

    Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims

    Gigantic testing effort

    Large testing stations, such as this one at Gütersloh Airport, are part of Germany's strategy to deal with the pandemic. Another key element is speeding up the rate of vaccination. After a slow and problematic start, more and more Germans are now getting the vaccine. As of March 16, at least 18 per cent of Germans had received at least one jab.

  • Germany/ Bavaria restricts visits at old people's homes

    Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims

    Isolation and loneliness

    "No medicine is as effective as having your family close," say leading physicians and palliative care specialists. As Germany increases testing and vaccinations, restricting contact between Covid 19 patients and their relatives should remain the absolute exception.

  • Crematorium Döbeln Saxony

    Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims

    At their limits

    Germany fared comparatively well during the first wave of the pandemic, but the end of last year saw Germany's death toll spike. Germany recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths in December alone. Many crematoriums were at their limits, such as this one in the state of Saxony.

  • El Salvador San Salvador | honoring the dead

    Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims

    International commemoration

    According to the WHO, just under three million people worldwide have died from COVID-19. After the US, South America has been particularly affected, especially Brazil. Victims are being honored everywhere. In the pedestrian zone of San Salvador, for example, photos of coronavirus victims are a reminder of the pandemic.

    Author: Wolfgang Dick, Thomas Sparrow


Advertisement

Germany

