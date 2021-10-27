COVID: Germany set to end national state of emergency

Representatives of Germany's likely next government spoke out Wednesday in favor of letting current COVID regulations expire on November 25.

The center-left Social Democrat (SPD), the center-left environmentalist Greens and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) have begun negotiations on forming a new government. One of the first issues they tackled was the pandemic.

But they suggested an amendment of the Infection Protection Act to allow individual restrictive measures such as mandatory face masks in public places to continue to be implemented.

"School closures, lockdowns, and curfews will no longer happen with us. And these are not necessary at the moment," said SPD parliamentary group vice chairman Dirk Wies, whose party emerged strongest from federal elections one month ago.

Wiese admitted that the number of infections in Germany was currently increasing, as well as the number of hospitalizations. Nevertheless, he said, there was no longer a serious threat, which justified the label "epidemic situation."

"However, November 25 will not be Freedom Day," Wiese stressed at the same time, pointing to transitional arrangements that would allow Germany's 16 federal states to continue to take "effective, but low-intervention measures."

But all restrictions should expire no later than March 2022, parliamentary group leader of the Green Party Kathrin Göring-Eckart said at the joint press conference in Berlin.

And the state of emergency should not become a "permanent situation," according to FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing. "We must arrive at a new normality, and we must do so as quickly as possible," he told the newspapers of the Funke Media Group.

Rising COVID numbers in Germany

Meanwhile, the pandemic has far from subsided: The Robert Koch institute (RKI), Germany's small independent government agency responsible for monitoring and combating infectious and non-infectious diseases, reported 23,212 new infections Wednesday morning.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Germany has risen sharply to a reported 118 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

The infection rate was previously used as Germany's benchmark for lockdowns. But now it's the number of hospitalizations that count as the most important indicator in whether to retighten restrictions.

In Germany, the number of coronavirus patients being admitted to hospitals remains low.

The reported number on Tuesday was 2.95 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, up from Monday's 2.77. A weekly or monthly comparison is not possible because of a high number of follow-up reports.

A nationwide threshold for when the situation should be considered critical can not be provided for hospitalization incidence Germany-wide, in part because of large regional differences. The all-time high was around 15 at Christmas time 2020.

Germany's Health Ministry warned again last week that infection rates were likely to worsen as winter sets in.

Such an increase could also see hospital admissions rise. Germany's DIVI intensive care association has voiced alarm, noting a correlation between a rise in cases and hospital admissions.

The director of the Clinic for Intensive Care Medicine at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), Stefan Kluge, told mass-circulation tabloid Bild this week that he thought many people had lulled themselves into a false sense of security because of the vaccination. He said he had patients ranging in age from their late 20s to 70s in his hospital's intensive care unit. 90% of them are unvaccinated.

German state premiers on Friday urged the federal government to keep coronavirus measures in place on a nationwide basis in order to avoid a patchwork of confusing and watered-down state-by-state regulations.

