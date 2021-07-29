COVID: Germany set to donate vaccine doses to other countries

Some 60 percent of Germans have received at least one COVID jab. Another 100 million or so vaccine doses are expected in the third quarter from July to September.

But the willingness to be vaccinated has waned. Availability currently exceeds demand so vaccine supplies are available to be donated.

So the German government has pledged to donate at least 30 million vaccine doses of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the end of 2021.

But the vaccine doses to be donated must first be collected. There is not only enough vaccine, it has also already been distributed to clinics and vaccination centers. They all have unused vaccine supplies that must now be returned to federal storage facilities.

The plan for the return, however, has not been finalized. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, vaccine supplies must have their quality and expiration date checked before being they can be sent anywhere.

Individual medical practices will not be able to donate vaccine doses abroad on their own. Recently some physicians complained that vaccine doses that were urgently needed abroad were in danger of expiring in Germany. "Practices, municipalities, and federal states are not permitted to distribute COVID-19 vaccines procured centrally by the Federal Ministry of Health to other countries or projects. That right is reserved exclusively for the federal government," the ministry said in response to a DW inquiry.

COVAX involves the WHO in an attempt to enable equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide

The majority of donations go to COVAX

COVAX is the abbreviation for "Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access." The global vaccination initiative aims to reduce the inequality in Corona vaccinations between industrialized and developing countries. Recently, Spain reported it had started donating vaccine supplies.

The German government has decided that four out of every five vaccine donations are to go to COVAX. COVAX will then decide for itself which regions of the world they will be sent to.

"Bread for the World," the development agency of the Protestant churches in Germany, has urged haste. In Africa only one percent of the population is currently vaccinated. The organization told the DW it is important to act quickly as a severe third wave claims lives in Africa.

Criticism of donor 'vaccine diplomacy'

Germany has decided to give 20 percent of its donations directly to individual states. Recipients are to include Ukraine, Armenia, and Namibia. Three million vaccine doses are earmarked for the Western Balkans. It is not clear when exactly the donations will begin.

Bilateral donations are not uncontroversial. Critics accuse donor countries of using "vaccine diplomacy" to serve their strategic goals. But "Bread for the World" does not see the situation as especially problematic. Bilateral donations are "not ideal, but if they are used in regions where there are no other vaccines, then they are better than nothing."

"Bread for the World" considers donations to be only a small part of the solution.

Only an "expansion of production capacities" will "get us there." First steps have been taken to create more production facilities in countries with limited vaccine supplies. But the issue of releasing the appropriate licenses will remain on the agenda. India and South Africa have been demanding the move since October 2020.

This article has been translated from German.

