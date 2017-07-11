COVID: Germany rolls back some lockdown restrictions

In most German states, some coronavirus restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic are being lifted from Monday.

The restrictions have been in place from mid-December 2020.

Here's an overview of the biggest changes that people in Germany will see:

Contact restrictions

In many places, people from one household can meet with another household in private. But the maximum number of people cannot exceed five adults plus children.

Shopping

Lifting retail restrictions is contingent on the seven-day incidence rate. This metric measures the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a seven-day period.

Retailers can arrange shopping appointments with a limited number of customers, if the incidence number is 100 or less.

Stores are allowed to open for a limited number of customers, if the seven-day incidence is less than 50.

Bookshops, flower shops and garden centers are reopening in most regions, unless they were already open.

Culture

Similar rules also apply to museums and art galleries. In most states they will be allowed to open under certain conditions or by appointment.

In some states, the regional seven-day incidence remains the benchmark.

It could be a while before the cultural institutions reopen as they need time to implement coronavirus safety guidelines first.

COVID-19 lockdown: artists in Germany share their fears Cristina Gómez Godoy, solo oboist The Berlin-based musician was supposed to star in a prestigious solo concert tour this season before the pandemic hit. Now, most of her performances are either not happening or are being streamed online. "It's not the same as playing in front of an audience — we're not giving this experience to the public and the public to us," she says, while hoping for changes in the months to come.

COVID-19 lockdown: artists in Germany share their fears Lars Eidinger, actor "Miss You" features photographs of 52 arts workers, from actors to choreographers, which hang outdoors in Berlin, Hamburg and Baden-Baden March 2-16. Photos were taken by photographers from Berlin’s storied Ostkreuz agency. Actor Lars Edinger, pictured says he misses the "immanent transcendence of the theater as a hall of mirrors, where the mirror itself looks into the mirror."

COVID-19 lockdown: artists in Germany share their fears Max Raabe, Singer & Photographer Maurice Weiss Pre-pandemic, Raabe toured the world, crooning songs from the early 20th century to eager audiences. "We miss the closeness in all areas of life. Culture is a part of it," he said. Photographer Maurice Weiss says he too misses "physical closeness to other people" but was pleasantly surprised by how city life has become more intimate. "Neighbors greet and ask each other about their well-being."

COVID-19 lockdown: artists in Germany share their fears Philip Kojo Metz, contemporary artist The Berlin-based conceptual artist points out that historically, its been the duty of artists to create alternative worlds and ideas which are crucial to a functioning democracy. "Everyone would say, this is the reality, it’s like that, and artists would say 'no.' They are the ones who can provide a broad perspective." He is currently working on opening an exhibition in Togo.

COVID-19 lockdown: artists in Germany share their fears Stefanie Reinsperger, actress The actress and ensemble member of the Berliner Ensemble theater says having to go without an audience for so long feels as if there is a "crack in her heart." She longs to hear the "buzz of voices from the auditorium." "We miss you! We need you! We will come again!" reads her ode to the day when the theater can once again open its doors.

COVID-19 lockdown: artists in Germany share their fears Carolin Juengst, choreographer & performer "Everyone is so overworked if they have something going on because there are so many regulations and rules that are always changing," says the choreographer who recently put on a show in Hamburg and created a film to go along with it, despite many challenges. She hopes that people will have enough disposable income to attend performances when theaters and venues open up again.

COVID-19 lockdown: artists in Germany share their fears Erika Ratcliffe, comedian Before the pandemic, the Berlin-based comedian was touring 3-4 days a week. "At first I was almost happy to have a break, but gradually I got bored. Now I just want to work but it’s not possible," she told DW. While other comedians are doing Zoom shows and live streaming, she prefers to wait for the real deal: "I hope people will get vaccinated soon and things will open up," she said. Author: Sarah Hucal



Cosmetics

Hairdressers and barbers have already been open since March 1. But from Monday, cosmetics, nail bars, massage or tattoo studios can also reopen under strict conditions.

A coronavirus test must be taken if it's not possible to wear a face mask throughout the treatment.

Sport

Up to 10 people can participate in non-contact outdoor sports if the incidence rate is below 50. A maximum of five people from two households can do sports outside up to a seven-day incidence rate of 100.

Children up to the age of 14 can play sports outside in groups of up to 20.

COVID tests

Germany's federal government is now financing at least one free rapid coronavirus test per week for every citizen.

States are responsible for providing the tests. These will not be available everywhere from Monday.

Self-tests have been available to buy in some stores since Saturday.

Coronavirus in Germany

The country's body for infectious disease control, the Robert Koch Institute, on Monday reported 5,011 new daily COVID-19 cases. That is around 280 more than the previous Monday.

The nationwide seven-day incidence has increased from 66 to 68.

The number of reported cases is generally lower on Mondays than on other days of the week, as some testing centers do not report cases during the weekend.

The lifting of restrictions on Monday are part of a five-part plan for relaxing the lockdown. Further steps will be taken every 14 days if regional infection numbers are stable or reduced.

kmm/rt (dpa, Reuters)