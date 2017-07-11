COVID: Germany records first death from omicron variant

Germany recorded its first death from the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, the Berlin-based Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency announced.

The RKI said the person was between the ages of 60 and 79.

So far, 3198 omicron cases have been detected in Germany — with an increase in cases of 25% from Wednesday to Thursday.

The announcement comes after German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expects a surge in cases from the variant around the New Year.

Germany will new enact new restrictions starting December 28 to curb the spread of infection. These measures include limiting private gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and the closure of nightclubs and discos.

