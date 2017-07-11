COVID: Germany recommends only BioNTech-Pfizer shot to under 30s

Germany's Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) on Wednesday said that only the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine should be given to people under the age of 30.

The decision came after studies showed a lower number of heart inflammations in younger people than with the Moderna vaccine. However, people over the age of 30 have no increased risks of heart troubles after vacination with Moderna, STIKO said.

STIKO said it also recommends that pregnant women, independent of their age, be inoculated only with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine.

In a statement, the agency said that the recommendation applies to both initial vaccinations as well as boosters.

The draft recommendation will now go to the German states and another group of experts for examination and, possibly, revision.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...