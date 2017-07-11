 COVID: Germany logs more than 100,000 cases for first time | News | DW | 19.01.2022

News

COVID: Germany logs more than 100,000 cases for first time

Germany's weekly incidence rate has also risen. It now stands at 584.4 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days. Case numbers have been rising consistently as the omicron variant starts to assert itself.

A woman walks pass a cafe with empty chairs and tables in the city center of Bonn, Germany

The number of cases has been steadily increasing in recent weeks in Germany

Germany reported 112,323 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the latest new 24-hour record and the first daily tally north of 100,000. The national disease control body, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), published the figures early in the morning.

The country's weekly incidence rate has now reached 584.4 new infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, the RKI reported.

Watch video 01:49

Omicron accounts for over 70% of new cases across Germany

Omicron takes hold

The omicron variant was comparatively slow to start spreading in Germany by European standards, but in recent weeks, the country has experienced an increase in case numbers similar to those seen in several nearby countries such as France, the Netherlands and the UK.

As of this week, omicron accounts for over 70% of new cases across Germany.

Germany has tightened restrictions in recent days to curb the spread of the virus, limiting access to bars and restaurants to those who have received their booster jabs or who are tested, in addition to already being fully vaccinated or recovered.

Watch video 03:48

South Africa optimistic as omicron wave recedes

On Monday night, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Germany, as citizens vented their frustrations over the country's coronavirus measures.

jsi/msh (AFP, dpa)

