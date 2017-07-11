COVID: Germany labels US, Israel, Turkey 'high risk' areas

The German government on Friday reclassified the United States, Israel, Turkey, Montenegro and Vietnam as "high risk" COVID-19 areas.

The changes, which impact rules for travelers, will go into effect Sunday, except for Turkey, which will start Tuesday.

The reclassification triggers automatic quarantine rules laid out by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's infectious disease authority. These mandate 10 days quarantine for all unvaccinated travelers — though this can be cut short with proof of a negative test after five days quarantine.

Vaccinated travelers or those who can present proof of having fully recovered from COVID-19 are not required to quarantine.

Portugal was also reclassified on Friday, with the German government downgrading most of the country — except Algarve and Lisbon — from its prior high-risk status.