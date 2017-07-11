 COVID: Germany labels US, Israel, Turkey ′high risk′ areas | News | DW | 13.08.2021

News

COVID: Germany labels US, Israel, Turkey 'high risk' areas

The announcement triggers automatic quarantine rules for travelers from those countries. Montenegro and Vietnam were also categorized as high-risk, while Portugal was downgraded.

Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel is among five countries Germany has designated as high COVID-19 risk zones

The German government on Friday reclassified the United States, Israel, Turkey, Montenegro and Vietnam as "high risk" COVID-19 areas.

The changes, which impact rules for travelers, will go into effect Sunday, except for Turkey, which will start Tuesday.

More to come ...

