COVID: Germany introduces new measures to curb the pandemic

Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state premiers reportedly agreed on several measures to curb the pandemic. Among them will be mandatory vaccinations for all employees of hospitals and nursing homes.

According to the media outlet Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) they also agreed on the introduction of restrictions for the unvaccinated in those areas where a certain hospitalization rate is exceeded.

Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel has long favored stricter measures to curb the pandemic. Ahead of the meeting, she described the current pandemic situation as "dramatic."

Germany's vaccination quota stands at only around 68% and is even lower in the country's eastern and southern regions, where infection and hospitalization rates have reached record highs.

In response to the soaring numbers, the states of Saxony and Bavaria already imposed "2G" restrictions earlier this month, allowing free movement only for the vaccinated and recovered.

On Thursday, more than 65,000 new infections were registered across the country in 24 hours. Health officials are warning that the number is likely to at least double.

New legislation in the making

Earlier on Thursday, the federal parliament voted on a set of measures proposed by the parties likely to make up the next federal government.

They voted not to extend the "epidemic situation of national concern" after it expires on November 25. This was introduced in March 2020 as the legal basis for Germany's federal government to be able to take nationwide action, such as imposing travel restrictions. The parties set to form the next government have suggested a new set of regulations that still needs to be approved by the Bundesrat, the upper house of parliament.

The plans include mandatory daily testing for employees and visitors of care homes, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

They also include "3G" rules ("geimpft, genesen, getestet" — "vaccinated, recovered, tested") requiring people to show proof of full vaccination or recovery or a valid negative COVID test for workplaces and on public transport. Work from home rules would also be reinstated.

Germany's 16 states will be able to retain and introduce protective measures. This includes restricting or prohibiting recreational, cultural, and sporting events, banning entry to healthcare facilities and the sale and public consumption of alcohol, and closing universities.

Measures will not include school closures, blanket travel restrictions, or mandatory vaccination. New legislation includes the introduction of strict penalties of up to five years in prison for forgers of coronavirus documents and certificates. The forging of vaccine passports has become a large problem in Germany, according to police who say such fake documents can be sold for up to €400 ($452).

First test of power

The vote is seen as a first major test for the coalition of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), Green Party, and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), who are set to replace Angela Merkel's "grand coalition" government of center-right Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and SPD.

The passing of the legislation is complicated by the fact that coalition talks are ongoing and the old government technically remains in power in a caretaker capacity.

During the heated debate in the Bundestag, Germany's federal parliament, the SPD's Sabine Dittmar laid the blame for the current situation at the door of the outgoing CDU-led government, which she said had failed to curb infections by effectively promoting vaccination. "My urgent call is — vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate!" she said.

But the CDU has launched into opposition mode, demanding that the emergency provisions that have shaped so much of the pandemic response in Germany be extended.

Stephan Stracke accused the prospective new coalition government of making their "first mistake."

"Case numbers are going up — and you are reducing restrictions. That is a mistake," he said, addressing the prospective coalition parties. "All this means — you do not have a plan for the pandemic."

Marco Buschmann of the FDP insisted that extending the special regulations beyond November 25 would only make sense if the government wanted to implement blanket business closures or lockdowns, including school closures. This, Buschmann insisted, is something that the FDP vehemently oppose.

The situation is particularly difficult where vaccination rates are low and infection rates high, said Buschmann. That is "especially the case in Saxony and Bavaria."

Tino Chrupalla, chairman of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), expressed skepticism about how much vaccines have helped. His party is home to a substantial number of vaccine skeptics and coronavirus deniers. The AfD described many of Germany's lockdown restrictions in its 2021 election manifesto as "disproportionate," saying that many should be scrapped. It has also challenged several of them in court.

A number of the AfD members of parliament are currently unable to sit in the main plenary hall of the Bundestag, as they refuse to ascribe to 3G rules — they refuse to show documentation of vaccinations or recovery and will not allow themselves to be tested.

Prospective new coalition satisfied with decisions

"We are ending the current framework and implementing a new and legal framework to to implement very effective measures," Green Party member of parliament Johannes Wagner told the DW after the debate.

In elaborating on what this means for Germans, Wagner said, "children and people who are vaccinated can not again suffer under the high numbers of people who are not vaccinated. That's why our legal framework provides very strict measures for people who are not vaccinated. They have to test to get into to be able to work."

Wagner added, "I am for a mandatory vaccination for certain groups, not for the whole population," such as for "people who work in the hospitals."

Angela Merkel during the debate

Karl Lauterbach, health expert and member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), accused Angela Merkel's outgoing administration of failing to act quickly to prevent COVID-19 infection numbers from soaring.

"I think that the pandemic fourth wave was underestimated. Some scientists were not really giving an alert, others were. There was a lot of wishful thinking in our government," Lauterbach told DW after the session.

Lauterbach, a professor in health economics and epidemiology, said complacency had led to the country battling record-breaking coronavirus cases.

He insisted that new rules proposed by the likely incoming SPD, Green and FDP government were enough to stop the spread of infection.

On whether the new measures can convince more people to be vaccinated: "I do think that at least part of these people can be convinced and will be convinced."

Questionable figures

RKI head Lothar Wieler on Thursday cast doubt over these figures. He pointed to the well-known problem that real case numbers may be much higher due to a lag in reporting. He called for quick and efficient action.

"The health system in some states can no longer cope with the situation," he said. "And the projections are bleak, really bleak. There is an emergency in our country, and anyone who cannot see it is making a big mistake."

