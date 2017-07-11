COVID: Germany confirms first two cases of omicron variant

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's first two cases of the coronavirus variant omicron have been confirmed in Munich. The development comes with the world on alert over the variant first discovered in South Africa.
Two cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the southern state of Bavaria, the state health ministry said on Saturday.
Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) said the two infected individuals entered Germany at Munich airport on November 24.
The pair are now isolating, the ministry said.
The European Center for Disease Control has said the strain could reduce the effectiveness of available vaccines, as well as increase the risk of reinfection.
Earlier on Saturday, the state minister for social affairs and integration for the German region of Hesse, Kai Klose, said the variant had "very likely already arrived" in Germany.
The development in Bavaria now confirms this.
jsi/rc (dpa, Reuters)
