COVID: Germany adds 4 EU countries to 'high-risk' list

As coronavirus infections escalate in Europe, Germany ordered mandatory quarantine for travelers from four EU countries.

The German government declared on Friday that Ireland, Belgium, Greece and the Netherlands are now in the "high-risk" category, with additional travel restrictions scheduled to go into effect on Sunday.

People who are not fully vaccinated against COVID or cannot provide proof of recovery are required to go into quarantine for 10 days. This can be cut to five days with a negative coronavirus test.

The restrictions will not apply to Dutch islands Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten, German officials said.

At the same time, France will be removed from the list of high risk areas on Sunday, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Restrictions make a return across the EU

All four of the countries have recently boosted their pandemic measures, with the Netherlands banning fans from sporting events until at least December 4 and ordering bars, restaurants and shops to close early. In turn, Belgium instructed employees to work from home four days a week. The country is also allowing anyone who received their full vaccination course to get a booster jab. Also, health workers who refuse to get vaccinated might face losing their job from nexty April.

Meanwhile, Greece decided to ban unvaccinated people from restaurants, museums, gyms and cinemas, even with a negative test. In Ireland, bars and restaurants can only stay open until midnight and extended proof-of-vaccination requirements from bars and night clubs to cinemas and theaters.

Those who decide to spend their holiday season within Germany are also facing new obstacles, with parliament approving new restrictions on Thursday and Bavaria canceling its famous Christmas markets on Friday.

