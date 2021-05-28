 COVID: German scientists may know how to prevent vaccine blood clots | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 28.05.2021

Science

Scientists in Germany believe they may have worked out a way to prevent vector-based vaccines from causing rare blood clots.

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST)

German scientists believe they have worked out why vector-based vaccines like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen cause a rare type of blood clot in some people. They believe they know how to adapt the vaccine to prevent the blood clots from occuring.

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and Splanchnic Vein Thrombosis (SVT) post-vaccination have both been associated with thrombocytopenia, a condition where a person has a low blood platelet count.

In a preprint that is yet to be peer reviewed, the team at Goethe University in Frankfurt said that while scientists have proposed a mechanism to explain vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia, so far there has not been a satisfactory explanation for the blood clots.

Watch video 05:43

Concerns over AstraZeneca vaccine

How it works

It starts with the delivery of the gene for the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein. In vector-based vaccines, this is delivered via an adenoviral system, the scientists write.

The SARS-CoV-2 spike gene is then transcribed inside of the nucleus and subsequently exported as mRNA out of the nucleus. Arriving in the cytosol, the mRNA is again translated into the Spike protein.

"And exactly here lies the problem," the scientists write, "the viral piece of DNA — deriving from an RNA virus — is not optimized to be transcribed inside of the nucleus."

In the nucleus, splicing of the spike protein can occur at splice sites.

"But these sites are there by chance because RNA genes are not optimized for gene transcription inside the nucleus," Rolf Marschalek, one of the study authors and a professor at Goethe University, told DW.

"This is the start of the story," said Marschalek, "these unintended splice events are destroying the reading frame, resulting then in the cytosol in aberrant proteins being made."

Citing previous research from Greifswald University and a preprint Ulm University, Marschalek said that the scientists think it is a complex mechanism that leads to the rare blood clots.

He said that the Griefswald University's findings of the presence of autoantibodies against PF4, Ulm University's preprint on the impurities of the vaccine causing inflammatory situations and Goethe University's findings "together potentially explains these rare events that occur in vaccinated people."

Watch video 12:06

COVID-19 Special: Vaccine side effects worse for women?

Vaccine could be improved

Marschalek said the vector-based vaccine could be slightly modified to create a splice-safe Spike gene which will not allow the production of abnormal proteins.

Based on inspection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine sequence and the known side effects from the Janssen and AnstraZeneca vaccines, the scientists predict that the problem is mostly with the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, the scientists did not have access to the AstraZeneca vaccine sequence and predicted this from their published work detailing how they modified the DNA sequence.

The scientists are already talking to Johnson & Johnson but are yet to hear from AstraZeneca.

  • Two people with face masks and backpacks climb a steep incline, snow in the background

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    A difficult mountain climb

    Medical staff who want to vaccinate the inhabitants of the mountainous regions of southeastern Turkey must be physically fit. Ensuring vaccinations in the mountain villages is particularly important, Dr. Zeynep Eralp told DW. "People often live close together, and an infection could spread quickly," she said. Also, people don't like going to hospitals, so "we have to go to them."

  • Medical worker wearing a face mask walks past a small altar in the snow

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Through snow and ice

    Many elderly people can't make the journey to a vaccination center. In the Maira Valley in the western Italian Alps, close to the border with France, doctors go from house to house to give residents older than 80 their COVID-19 shot. A blessing from the roadside Madonna is a bonus.

  • Woman wearing a face mask looks out of a plane window

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Flight to the remote north

    Carrying a single vial containing several doses of vaccine, this nurse is en route to Eagle, a town on the Yukon River in the US state of Alaska with fewer than 100 inhabitants. Indigenous people are prioritized in many immunization programs. Depending on where they live, the nearest health clinic can be far away.

  • A small white building in the mountains, with a man washing his hands as two people sit on chairs and watch

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Some need convincing

    Anselmo Tunubala washes his hands before vaccinating an elderly lady. Every day, the 49-year-old is out and about in the mountains of southwestern Colombia, telling people in the local language about the importance of a vaccination. He is a member of the Misak, many of whom are skeptical about vaccination because they tend to rely on traditional medicine and the guidance of religious leaders.

  • Men and women wearing face masks sit in white plastic chairs, holding cotton swabs to their left upper arm

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Hours of walking

    The men and women in the above photo walked up to four hours to get their coronavirus shot in the remote village of Nueva Colonia in central Mexico. They belong to the indigenous Wixarika people, perhaps better known under the name Huichol.

  • One person giving shot to another person, both in boats

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Holding steady

    For her shot, Olga Pimentel simply pulled up her boat next to that of the vaccination team. The community of Nossa Senhora do Livramento on the Rio Negro in Brazil can only be reached by river. "Beautiful! It hardly hurt," the 72-year-old laughed and shouted, "Viva o SUS!" — "long live Brazil's public health service!"

  • Small blue house, two people in the doorway

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Vaccination by candlelight

    For a long time, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned against COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazil. But in the meantime, the campaign has taken off. Indigenous people and quilombolas, descendants of African slaves, were among the first to be vaccinated. Raimunda Nonata, 70, lives in a community without power so she got her shot by candlelight.

  • A dugout and a small boat on a lake

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Paddle over the lake

    After their vaccination, an elderly woman and her daughter paddle away from the island of Bwama, the largest in Lake Bunyonyi in Uganda. The government in the central African country is trying to supply remote areas with the vaccine.

  • White vehicle with red cross drives through flooded area, dry road ahead

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Rough terrain

    Another journey over the water — but his time, no boat. On the way to the village of Jari in Zimbabwe, this vaccination team had to navigate a flooded road. According to the African Union's health agency, Africa CDC, fewer than 1% of the population in Zimbabwe has been fully vaccinated to date. Medical staff came first.

  • Three people kneeling in a room

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Welcome house call

    Japan may have huge, sprawling cities, but many people also live in small, isolated villages with only a few hundred inhabitants — like here, in Kitaaiki. Residents who can't make it to the next city are happy to welcome the doctor and a vaccine at home.

  • Several men walk down a gangway to a boat

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Valuable goods

    Indonesia launched its vaccination campaign in January. From Banda Aceh, the medical team traveled via boat to remote islands. The vaccines in the cooler are so valuable that the team was accompanied by security personnel.

  • Women in saris crowd around a table

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Superspreader event?

    India has been hardest hit by the pandemic in recent weeks. In mid-March, medical personnel made their way to the village of Bahakajari on the Brahmaputra River, where a group of women registered for their COVID-19 shot. None wore face masks or kept a safe distance.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


