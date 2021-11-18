COVID: German parliament approves new laws to curb the pandemic

The Bundestag voted on a set of measures on Thursday proposed by the parties likely to make up the next federal government.

They voted not not to extend the "epidemic situation of national concern" after it expires on November 25. This was introduced in March 2020 as the legal basis for Germany's federal government to be able to take nationwide action such as imposing travel restrictions. The parties set to form the next government have suggested a new set of regulations that still needs to be approved by the Bundesrat, the upper house of parliament.

The plans include mandatory daily testing for employees and visitors of care homes, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

They also include "3G rules" ("geimpft, genesen, getestet") requiring people to show proof of full vaccination or recovery or a valid negative COVID test for workplaces and on public transport.

Germany's 16 states will be able to retain and introduce protective measures. This includes restricting or prohibiting recreational, cultural, and sporting events, banning entry to healthcare facilities and the sale and public consumption of alcohol, and closing universities.

Measures will not include school closures, blanket travel restrictions, or mandatory vaccination. New legislation includes the introduction of strict penalties of up to five years in prison for forgers of coronavirus documents and certificates. The forging of so-called vaccine passports has become a large problem in Germany, according to police who say such fake documents can be sold for up to €400 ($452).

Watch video 02:21 Germany's unvaccinated face tighter restrictions

First test of power

The vote is seen as a first major test for the coalition of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), Green Party, and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) who are set to replace Angela Merkel's grand coalition government of center-right Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and SPD.

The passing of the legislation is complicated by the fact that coalition talks are ongoing and the old government technically remains in power in a caretaker capacity.

In the heated debate in the Bundestag, Sabine Dittmar of the SPD laid the blame for the current situation at the door of the outgoing government, led by the CDU, who had failed to act to curb infections by effectively promoting vaccination. "My urgent call is — vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate!" she said.

But the CDU has launched into opposition mode, demanding that the emergency provisions that have shaped so much of the pandemic response in Germany be extended.

Stephan Stracke accused the prospective new coalition government of making their "first mistake."

"Case numbers are going up — and you are reducing restrictions. That is a mistake," he said, addressing the prospective coalition parties. "All this means — you do not have a plan for the pandemic."

Watch video 03:49 Germany's controversial COVID-19 rules

Marco Buschmann of the FDP insisted that extending the special regulations beyond November 25 would only make sense if the government wanted to implement blanket business closures or lockdowns, including school closures. This, Buschmann insisted, is something that the FDP vehemently oppose.

The situation is particularly difficult where vaccination rates are low and infection rates high, said Buschmann. That is "especially the case in Saxony and Bavaria."

Tino Chrupalla, chairman of of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), expressed skepticism about how much vaccines have helped. His party is home to a substantial number of vaccine skeptics and coronavirus deniers. The AfD described many of Germany's lockdown restrictions in its 2021 election manifesto as "disproportionate," saying that many should be scrapped. It has also challenged several of them in court.

A number of the AfD members of parliament are currently unable to sit in the main plenary hall of the Bundestag, as they refuse to ascribe to 3G rules — they refuse to show documentation of vaccinations or recovery and will not allow themselves to be tested.

Angela Merkel during the debate

A third of Germans unvaccinated

More than 65,000 new infections were registered across the country in 24 hours. Health officials are warning that the number is likely to at least double.

Here is the link to the dashboard from Germany's health authority, the Robert Koch Institute, showing COVID infection numbers in Germany.

Meanwhile the 16 state premiers will be meeting Thursday afternoon to seek a unified approach to coronavirus rules and restrictions, amid a patchwork of strategies across the country.

They are expected to debate issues such as rules on who can access public services, hospital capacity alert thresholds, and how to boost Germany's vaccination quota of around only 68%

This article will be expanded as the day progresses to reflect the latest developments.