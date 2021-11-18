COVID: German leaders decide urgent action

The Bundestag is convening to vote on a set of measures proposed by the parties likely to make up the next federal government.

Among other things, they want to require bus and train passengers to provide proof of vaccination, COVID-19 recovery, or a recent negative test, and to introduce strict penalties of up to five years in prison for forgers of coronavirus documents and certificates. Measures will not include school closures, blanket travel restrictions, or mandatory vaccination.

The vote is seen as a major test for the coalition of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), Green Party, and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) who are set to replace Angela Merkel's grand coalition government of center-right Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and SPD.

'No plan for the pandemic'

The "epidemic situation of national concern" is the legal basis for Germany's federal and state governments to impose restrictions. It expires on November 25, after which Germany's current set of coronavirus regulations would no longer be valid.

In a heated debate, Sabine Dittmar of the SPD described the law as "unconstitutional" and laid the blame for the current situation at the door of the outgoing government, led by the CDU.

"This would be easier if more people were vaccinated," she added. "If we were further with booster vaccinations. My urgent call is — vaccinate vaccinate vaccinate!"

The CDU has launched into opposition mode, demanding that the emergency provisions be extended.

Stephan Stracke accused the new coalition government of making their "first mistake."

"Case numbers are going up — and you are reducing restrictions. That is a mistake," he said, addressing the prospective coalition parties. "All this means — you do not have a plan for the pandemic."

A third of Germans unvaccinated

More than 65,000 new infections were registered across the country in 24 hours. Health officials are warning that the number is likely to at least double.

Here is the link to the dashboard from Germany's health authority, the Robert Koch Institute, showing COVID infection numbers in Germany.

Meanwhile the 16 state premiers will be meeting Thursday afternoon to seek a unified approach to coronavirus rules and restrictions, amid a patchwork of strategies across the country.

They are expected to debate issues such as rules on who can access public services, hospital capacity alert thresholds, and how to boost Germany's vaccination quota of around only 68%.

