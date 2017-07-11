COVID: German government eyes lockdown extension to March 14

The German chancellor and state leaders are meeting on Wednesday to discuss the likely extension of the country's second lockdown beyond February 14.

While overall infection numbers in the country are declining, concern is high over cases of the new variants.

Officials are considering lifting some measures in the coming weeks, but according to a draft statement, they believe it would be too soon to do so now.

It remains to be seen whether state leaders will sign off on the lockdown plans laid out by Chancellor Merkel's government.

The current lockdown began in November and was extended and toughened before Christmas, with the number of COVID-19 patients threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

What do we know so far?

Ahead of the meeting, more concrete details on the federal government's position emerged in draft documents reported on in German media. Here's a breakdown of what the new measures could include:

Extending current restrictions until March 14, with limited scope for relaxation.

Hairdressers should be allowed to open again starting from March 1, if they follow rigorous hygiene conditions.

Schools and daycare centers should be "the first to gradually reopen," but it is for individual states to decide how and when.

Museums and galleries could be reopened once the virus incidence rate falls to 35 new cases per 100,000 residents over a week.

What are the current rules?

All nonessential shops and services remain closed.

People in shops and on public transport are required to wear medical masks, which include surgical masks as well as FFP2 filter mask.

Employers must, wherever possible, allow employees to work from home until March 15.

Contact at private meetings is restricted to just one other person not living in the same household.

Schools are largely closed and students are taught through distance learning.

Despite decline, variants pose concern

Germany's national disease control center last week said that the more contagious variant of the virus first observed in Britain has now been seen in most of Germany's 16 states.

Another variant from South Africa has also been logged several times in Germany.

"Considering the virus mutations, the steps to lift the restrictions must come carefully and gradually in order to avoid risking the successful curbing of infections," Germany's top officials are expected to say, according to the draft document.

It's expected that decisions on the reopening of businesses will depend on the number of new infections in the various states and regions.

Debate over schools and kindergartens

The reopening of schools is certain to be a major point of contention. Those in favor say it would remove the burden of homeschooling from parents and ensure that underprivileged children don't fall behind.

However, the head of the German intensive care association, DIVI, on Wednesday warned that reopening schools and kindergartens would lead to a re-emergence of virus cases.

"Schools and kindergartens are unfortunately places where the virus is passed on," DIVI head Gernot Marx told daily newspaper the Rheinische Post.

"The kids carry it into the families and most teachers are not vaccinated. As an intensive care doctor, I am therefore telling you: This is irresponsible."