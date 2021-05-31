COVID fraud: German government under fire

Embattled Health Minister Jens Spahn has announced that he wants to take tighter control of testing centers to counter reported embezzlement by coronavirus test providers across the Germany.

He He met Monday with the health ministers of Germany's 16 states to discuss the next steps.

Spahn told the German broadcaster ARD on Sunday that he wants more control, "especially with private service providers," suggesting that he is laying the blame on testing companies and not local authorities as he had earlier suggested. But he also said he could not control all COVID-testing centers from Berlin, and added that local health authorities would need to take more responsibility.

The accusations first emerged last week, following reports that test centers operated by the company MediCan had issued claims for financial reimbursement from the government for hundreds of COVID-19 tests that had not been carried out.

Five states were launching investigations into this embezzlement.

Watch video 00:29 Spahn hopes vaccines can be offered to all by June

'Criminals must be punished'

COVID-19 testing centers have become common sights in many German cities, appearing on almost every street in certain parts of the country. Part of Germany's post-lockdown reopening strategy allows each resident to have a rapid antigen test for free at least once a week — a so-called citizen's test. An up-to-date negative test result is required for many activities such as shopping trips and outdoor dining, business is booming.

The German government is footing the bill of the tests — but, according to the investigations, there is very little process to check whether the amount of tests being is accurate. Spahn also announced that he now wants to drop the amount that the government reimburses for each citizen's test — from around €18 ($20) to less than €10.

Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and the deputy chair of the Social Democrats (SPD) in the Bundestag, told ARD television on Monday morning that there should be a cap on reimbursements to commercial facilities.

'Sloppy' handling of pandemic

Opposition parties have rushed to lay the blame on Spahn and his center-right Christian Democrats and their coalition partner, the center-left SPD.

"The government has had months to prepare the rapid test campaign sensibly and create a secure system," Christian Dürr, of the Free Democrats, told the AFP news agency. "I also blame [SPD Finance Minister Olaf] Scholz, because we are talking about a huge amount of taxpayers' money."

And Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, the co-leader of the Left party, called the whole rapid testing system "rushed and chaotic" and said there had been "sloppy handling of an essential pillar of the fight against coronavirus and of taxpayers' money."