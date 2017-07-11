COVID: EU vaccine passports only valid 9 months without booster

The European Commission announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine certificates in the bloc would only be valid for nine months without a booster shot.

The decision comes amid a surge in COVID cases — fueled by the new omicron variant — across the EU.

Announcing the decision, the EU Commission said that a harmonized validity period for COVID vaccine passports "is a necessity for safe free movement and EU level coordination."

What are the new EU vaccine passport rules?

The new rule primarily concerns traveling within the EU, but the Commission recommends that EU countries also apply it on a national level to "provide certainty for travellers and reduce disruptions," it said in a statement.

The validity of the COVID vaccine passport after a booster shot will be extended further without a set limit, a Commission official told Reuters news agency, citing lack of scientific evidence about the duration of protection from booster.

The Commission has also introduced a new rule for the recording of the booster shot in vaccine passports. A booster dose following a two-dose full vaccination should be recorded as "3/3" in the certificate. A single-dose vaccine followed by a booster should read "2/1."

The binding rule can be blocked by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of European Parliament members. However, officials believe it has enough backing.

According to the Commission, 807 million COVID vaccine certificates have been issued in the EU so far.

Watch video 00:30 Germany to speed up its COVID booster campaign

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...