COVID: EU to start vaccinations on December 27

In just ten days, people across the European Union will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday.

"It's Europe's moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU," von der Leyen tweeted.

The vaccine rollout is conditional on the European Medicine's Agency (EMA) approving the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

The regulatory agency will meet to make a decision on the vaccine on December 21 and is expected to approve it.

Fair access

In an effort to ensure fair access across the bloc, the EU is carrying out a coordinated vaccination program.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, has already signed contracts with seven suppliers of potential coronavirus vaccines in an effort to secure enough doses for all adult EU citizens.

Vaccinations are already underway in the United Kingdom and the United States after regulators pushed through emergency approval.

More to follow...

Correction: An earlier version of this article said the vaccine rollout will take place the same day EMA meets to approve the vaccine. EMA will meet on December 21, not December 27. The error has been corrected.

rs/rt (AFP, dpa)