COVID: EU seals deal for 1.8 billion more BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine doses

The European Commission has struck a deal with BioNTech/Pfizer to buy up to 1.8 billion additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Saturday.

The deal comes as EU countries ramp up their coronavirus vaccine programs after a shaky start, due to delivery delays.

"Happy to announce that the European Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses," von der Leyen tweeted.

Additionally, the deal allows EU states to buy a further 900 million doses, she added. "Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow," she wrote.

The new contract also ensures that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU.

The EU executive's arm announced last month that negotiations on the contract were underway, with von der Leyen saying the European Union needed to concentrate on technologies that had proven their worth.

What is the BioNTech/Pfizer shot?

It was developed by US-based firm Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.

The active ingredient in the vaccine is messenger RNA, or mRNA. This contains the instructions for human cells to construct a harmless piece of the coronavirus called the spike protein. The human immune system recognizes the spike protein as foreign, allowing it to mount a response against the virus upon infection.

