COVID: EU seals deal for 1.8 billion more BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine doses

The European Commission has struck a deal with BioNTech/Pfizer to buy up to 1.8 billion additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Saturday.

The deal comes as EU countries ramp up their coronavirus vaccine programs after a shaky start, due to delivery delays.

"Happy to announce that the European Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses," von der Leyen tweeted.

The deal also allows EU states to buy a further 900 million doses, she added. "Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow," she wrote.

The EU executive's arm announced last month that negotiations on the contract were underway, with von der Leyen saying the European Union needed to concentrate on technologies that had proven their worth.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.