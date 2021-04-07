COVID: EU pulls out all stops to boost vaccine rollout

The European Union has drawn flak over the past few months for the sluggish pace of COVID vaccine rollout across the 27-nation bloc. Brussels has been responsible for negotiating vaccine procurement contracts with suppliers and distributing shots to member states.

But the EU's inoculation drive lags that of places like the United Kingdom, the United States and Israel, causing widespread consternation and growing frustration among the region's public.

So far, only about 12.8% of EU citizens have received at least one shot of the vaccine, compared with 31% in the US and 46% in Britain, according to figures from Our World in Data.

The EU has been bit by a massive shortfall in deliveries ever since the first shots were delivered at the end of last year. The troubled rollouts have become a major political issue.

The delays and setbacks have been exacerbated by the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant, AstraZeneca, repeatedly slashing delivery forecasts for the region. The company has so far delivered less than half of what it committed to initially.

For instance, it had promised 30 million doses by the end of March, but only delivered 17 million.

'Enough doses' to meet target

The hiccups in vaccination rollouts have put in jeopardy the European Commission's target of having a minimum 70% of the entire adult population inoculated by the end of the summer.

But Brussels is counting on a strong second quarter of vaccine production to reach its goal.

With some 107 million doses already distributed and up to 360 million slated for the next 3 months, the EU said the target was within reach.

"We believe that on the basis of this, we will have enough doses of the vaccine to reach our very important target of about 70% of the adult population,'' the Associated Press news agency quoted EU Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker as saying.

"That would leave us in a situation where we have sufficient community immunity to fight the virus,'' he said.

More production sites in EU

In a bid to boost production in the bloc, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently approved new BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca manufacturing sites.

The Amsterdam-based agency, which is Europe's top drug regulator, approved sites in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.

The plant in the Dutch city of Leiden is making the active substance for AstraZeneca's vaccine, while Germany's Marburg site is producing that of BioNTech-Pfizer. A plant in Visp, Switzerland, contributes to Moderna supplies.

The first deliveries of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine manufactured in Marburg are planned for the second half of April. BioNTech says it plans to produce up to 250 million doses of its vaccine at the site in the first half of the year.

EMA also loosened regulations for how long the BioNTech vaccine must be stored at ultralow temperatures.

The moves could speed up the bloc's lagging vaccine production and distribution.

Challenges in boosting production

Still, some vaccine makers like Germany's CureVac say they are facing challenges in boosting production in Europe.

One of the company's founders, Florian von der Mülbe, told German newspaper Rheinische Post in an interview published on Wednesday that global supply chains for making COVID-19 vaccines have been disrupted by US restrictions, creating problems for companies seeking to build up production in Europe.

He pointed out that suppliers in the United States were required under the Defense Production Act to meet the needs of the home market first.

"Global supply chains are disrupted," von der Mülbe, now CureVac's chief production officer, said. "Be it chemicals, equipment, filters or hoses: US manufacturers are obliged first to meet American demand, and that means we are slipping down the list."

CureVac said its mRNA-based vaccine candidate could win emergency European approval this quarter and confirmed a forecast that it would produce 300 million doses this year.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic A state of emergency is in place in the Czech Republic, which is battling the world’s worst surge in COVID-19 infections. The government is enforcing new lockdown measures that seek to confine people mostly to their home districts. Earlier it had sealed off three border areas and reinstated border controls. The wearing of FFP2 or surgical masks in public areas is mandatory throughout the country.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Poland Travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU member states. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days, with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. Due to high rates of infections Poland went into a three-week strict lockdown on March 20.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Finland A state of emergency remains in place across the country. The government has also extended the restrictions on entry into Finland until April 17. Stricter regulations for those entering Finland to take a coronavirus test at the border have also been prolonged. Bars and restaurants are expected to stay closed nationwide until April 18.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. These rules will apply until May 31. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Denmark is extending the existing entry restrictions and travel ban until April 20. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, are allowed into the country. Border controls with Germany will also remain effective. Denmark has been under a partial lockdown since December, which includes the closure of bars and restaurants.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland has prolonged internal border controls with all EU Schengen Area countries. Arrivals from "high risk" infection areas are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. There's a ban on nonessential travel from the UK and South Africa. Shops, museums, and libraries reopened this month. Schools and many ski lifts are open, but restaurants and cultural venues remain closed.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Nonessential travel from most third countries is banned until April 2. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway’s borders are closed to all but essential travel. A negative COVID-19 test result is required upon, entry while people from some countries have to take a test upon arrival. Everyone who does arrive in Norway has to register and quarantine for ten days. There are quarantine hotels at major entry points. Quarantine can be reduced to seven days subject to two negative tests after arrival.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Tightened export restrictions

To increase vaccine supply to the bloc, the EU has also tightened its oversight of coronavirus vaccine exports, giving it greater scope to block shipments to countries with higher inoculation rates such as Britain, or which are not sharing doses they produce.

But not everyone views vaccine export restrictions positively.

Speaking to DW recently, Rachel Silverman, a global health policy expert at the Center for Global Development in Washington D.C., says that export bans "tend to be a pretty bad idea" for a number of reasons.

"The first is that they're often not entirely effective and they might be effective at preventing the export of those specific vaccine doses."

Moreover, there is a "diplomatic benefit" to being seen as sharing your vaccine,and being generous with vaccines, she says, adding: "Countries around the world are appreciative of countries that are generous, sharing, globally minded, and they will get credibility from being generous in this way."