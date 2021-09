COVID: England eases restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers

The British government on Friday eased up its rules for international travelers arriving in England.

Pricey COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers are being scrapped from October 4.

The UK also removed eight countries from its "red list." People returning from Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives, among other countries, will not have to quarantine upon return.

Newer, simpler travel regulations

British Transport Minister Grant Schapps posted on Twitter that government was "making testing easier for travel."

There will now be a simple ranking system of either low or high risk countries, as opposed to the traffic light system of red, amber and green.

The rule changes will apply to England. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland make their own decisions regarding policy.

The measures are expected to give international travel a much needed shot in the arm. Airlines and travel companies have borne the brunt of COVID-19 restrictions.

