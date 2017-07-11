COVID: England begins easing lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as stay-at-home orders and other lockdown measures are lifted. Non-essential shops and services, and outdoor dining, should resume later in April.
England entered the second phase of easing its lockdown on Monday, as a nationwide vaccination campaign has seen some success in lowering case numbers.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the UK's latest lockdown lift, while urging people to adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidelines with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening the vaccine rollout.
The first phase on March 8 opened schools.
The third phase of reopening is due to begin on April 12. If case numbers remain under control, outdoor drinking in pubs and outdoor service in restaurants will resume.
Non essential retail and services like hairdressers will also reopen.
As vaccinations continue at a good pace, the government hopes to fully lift restrictions in June.
"And as things stand, I can see absolutely nothing in the data to dissuade me from continuing along our roadmap to freedom, unlocking our economy and getting back to the life we love," Johnson said on Saturday.
However, Johnson admitted that continental Europe's latest COVID wave could hit Britain in about three weeks, The "key difference" in the UK is the vaccination drive.
The UK reported more than 3,800 new infections in 24 hours on Sunday. For comparison, Germany reported more than 9,800 cases in the same time frame.
