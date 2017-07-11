COVID digest: Queen Elizabeth tests positive

Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for the coronavirus, UK officials announced on Sunday.

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," they added.

Both the Queen's son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla tested positive for COVID earlier this month, though it wasn't immediately clear if the UK head of state became infected due to contact with the other two royals.

The 95-year-old has already had three coronavirus vaccines.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport Her first official trip in South Africa In 1947, Elizabeth accompanied her parents on an official trip for the first time. Still a princess and not yet queen, the journey took her through southern Africa. In the photo taken in Bloemfontein, South Africa, she is standing to the left of her father King George VI. Next to her are her mother Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport Traveling to Australia At the beginning of 1952, Elizabeth and Prince Philip traveled to Kenya and planned to continue to Australia and New Zealand. The trip was cut short due to the death of her father, King George VI. When she was crowned Queen Elizabeth II, she set off on a six-month world tour in 1953, during which she visited Australia. In the state of Queensland, Aboriginal people were guards of honor.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport Welcomed wherever she goes No matter where the queen travels, she can be sure that people are there to greet her. Here in Australia in 1954, she was met by marine soldiers from Papua New Guinea. This world tour took her to a total of twelve countries. In addition to Australia, she visited New Zealand, the Fiji Islands and Tonga, among others. She has also traveled to countries closer to home.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport Planting a tree in Germany From May 18 to 28, 1965, the queen made her first state visit to Germany. During the trip, she planted a tree at the English Garden in Berlin's Tiergarten and was accompanied by the then Mayor of Berlin, Willy Brandt and Prince Philip (behind). Since then, four more state visits to Germany have followed.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport One night in Bangkok When Queen Elizabeth II (center left) visited Thai Queen Sirikit (right) in 1972, her husband and her daughter Princess Anne were also present. Even on long-distance trips like this the Queen does not carry a passport. She has never actually possessed one.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport It's tea time A royal family spokesperson once explained it was unnecessary for the queen to have a passport because all passports in Britain are issued in the name of Her Majesty anyway. In this picture, Her Majesty attended a tea ceremony in the garden of the Katsura Imperial Villa in Kyoto, Japan, in 1975. She is said to always have her own tea kettle with her when she travels.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport Don't forget to pack the blood Her tea kettle isn't the only personal item the queen always packs: she also carries a supply of her own blood in case of medical emergencies. Food, however, is one thing the queen and her entourage never lack. She has been offered a wide variety of regional cuisines, as seen here in India, in 1983 — she reportedly always has three doctors with her who inspect local clinics in advance.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport Second night in Bangkok In 1996, Queen Elizabeth returned to Bangkok for a five-day state visit. Together with Crown Princess Sirindhorn, she took a tour of the Chulalongkorn University campus, where the crown princess had studied. King Bhumibol had his 50th anniversary on the throne that year, for which the queen congratulated him.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport A fan of Canada Inuit women remained seated when the queen visited them in their tent in the Labrador region of northeastern Canada in June 1997, which was something unusual for her. She accepted the invitation of Inuit chief Paul Rich. In general, she enjoys being in Canada. She has visited 27 times — more than any other country.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport A visit to a film set In October 1997, the queen had actor Kamal Haasan show her a film set in the Indian city of Chennai. At that time, the queen still could have taken the royal yacht "Britannia" on her visit to this port city. Two months after her visit, the 130-meter ship, in use since 1954, was decommissioned. Today, it's a museum.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport Dressing to impress Queen Elizabeth is fond of wearing colorful dresses on her travels; especially hats. She is said to wear around 70 new hats each year. She wore this white hat in 1999, during a visit to Maputo, the capital of the east African state of Mozambique, where she was welcomed by a traditional dance group. Mozambique marked the end of a tour in Africa during which she visited Ghana and South Africa.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport Receiving unusual gifts In 2008, on what has been her only visit to Slovakia to date, the queen ceremonially dropped the puck for an England-Slovakia ice hockey friendly. But typically, she is the one receiving gifts: including living creatures. She was even given a baby elephant in Cameroon and two sloths in Brazil. The animals are usually given to London Zoo.

Celebrating 70 years of reign: Queen Elizabeth II is a globetrotter without a passport But, there's no place like home Home is where the heart is. Here Queen Elizabeth's duties include addressing the House of Lords at Westminster Palace in London. The annual highlight of Great Britain's parliamentary monarchy is the Queen's Speech from the Sovereign's Throne, seen here on May 11, 2021. In her platinum jubilee year she's expected to hold some speeches, but for health reasons she probably won't travel far. Author: Marco Müller



Senior politicians have been posting get well wishes for the monarch on social media platforms.

"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson.​

"On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am," oppposition Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan spoke of the Queen's commitment to the country and said she "continues to be unwavering."

People who test positive for the virus are required to self-isolate for at least five days, though the British government plans to lift that restriction for England in the coming week.

On February 6, the Queen marked 70 years on the British throne.

Here are the latest major coronavirus developments from around the world:

Europe

In the United Kingdom, government is set to announce that people who are infected with COVID-19, will no longer be legally required to self-isolate. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out the plans before parliament on Monday.

Speaking to broadcaster BBC on Sunday, Johnson said: "I'm not saying that we should throw caution to the winds, but now is the moment for everybody to get their confidence back."

"We've reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, compelling certain courses of action, in favor of encouraging personal responsibility," Johnson said.

Germany's Family Minister Anne Spiegel has called for a COVID-19 mandate for adults aged 18 and above.

"We have made extensive efforts to reach people through vaccination campaigns and other outreach offers, but now we've reached the end of the line," Spiegel told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The minister said that the mandate was needed to increase the number of people who are vaccinated in the country. Spiegel warned that there could be dangerous mutations of the virus in future.

"They will lead to a severe autumn and winter if we don't significantly increase the vaccination rate," Spiegel said.

Watch video 01:48 Berlin’s nightlife itching to restart the party

Italy's health ministry has recommended that people who have severely compromised immune systems, get a fourth mRNA vaccine shot. The ministry said it should only be done after at least 120 days had passed since the previous shot.

According to the ministry the decision came in light of the high circulation rate of the virus. The efficacy that boosters had against severe illness and death was also pointed out.

Middle East

Israel announced on Sunday that unvaccinated tourists would be allowed to enter the country from next month as the latest wave dies down.

"We are seeing a consistent decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open up," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors to the country would be required to have a PCR test before boarding a flight and have another one upon landing.

Israeli citizens would only be required to take a PCR test upon arrival.

On Thursday Bennett announced an end of the green pass, which proved vaccination in order to enter certain places.

Asia

Authorities in Hong Kong are ramping up efforts to contain and treat cases following an outbreak that is being driven by the omicron variant.

As cases moved past the 6000 mark on Saturday, government said that the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal would be converted into a COVID-19 facility with 1000 beds to help ease the burden on the territory's hospitals.

"We are in a critical situation amid this smokeless battle," Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said in a statement.

China has sent medics and equipment to help authorities deal with the situation.

Patients have had to wait outside hospitals under temporary shelters as a surge in CVOID-19 cases in Hong Kong stretches medical facilities

Oceania

Australia will open its doors again to visitors on Monday after almost two years of closed borders.

Speaking at a briefing at Melbourne International Airport, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "The wait is over."

The move marks a departure from government's attempts at a zero-COVID-19 strategy to now living with the virus. More than 94% of people over the age of 16 have recieved two doses of vaccine, and there have been just under 5000 deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic.

kb,jsi/dj (AFP, dpa, AP)