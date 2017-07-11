COVID digest: Mumbai coronavirus spike pushes up India's cases

India recorded 3,712 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in nearly a month, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

The financial capital of Mumbai accounted for the highest number of cases with 739 new confirmed infections — 96% of them asymptomatic — on Wednesday night.

That figure represents nearly double the number Mumbai reported just two days ago which was 318.

Shashank Joshi, a member of the state government COVID-19 task force asked people to protect the vulnerable, saying the current "graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave" driven by "mild omicron variants."

Hospitalizations were low and there was no need to worry, authorities added.

Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, was one of the worst states affected during the coronavirus surge in April and May 2021 in the country. India has recorded more than 43 million cases and 524,641 deaths since the pandemic began.

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Europe

Germanyrecorded 54,957 new cases and 91 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. The total number of cases in Germany stands at 26,360,953 and deaths at 139,091.

Asia

Japanese authorities on Thursday arrested a tax official for allegedly running a COVID fraud scheme. Media reports say that the 24-year-old official and his friend were arrested because they may have stolen some $1.5 million from COVID relief funds through fraudulent practices.

North Korea's state agency reported 96,610 new "fever" cases Thursday, accounting for a third consecutive official daily tally of fewer than 100,000 cases. The World Health Organization said it could not confirm whether suspected COVID cases had actually dipped since it had no access to data.

