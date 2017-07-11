COVID digest: Justin Trudeau tests positive, slams anti-vaxxer demo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

"I'm feeling fine — and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," he wrote on Twitter.

Trudeau got vaccinated last year and received a booster shot in early January.



His announcement followed days of protests in Canada's capital, Ottawa, against cross-border vaccine mandates, masks, and lockdowns.

Demonstrators at the so-called Freedom Convoy in trucks blocked streets around the parliament.

Trudeau said in a virtual press conference that Canadians were "shocked" and "disgusted" with the actions of some of the protesters who were seen urinating on the National War Memorial and dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Watch video 02:10 Truckers protest new vaccine rules

Here's the latest on coronavirus from around the world:

Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized after an inquiry found that Downing Street parties while Britain was in lockdown represented a "serious failure" to observe the standards.

"I get it, and I will fix it," Johnson told parliament.

The report by senior civil servant Sue Gray pointed to "failures of leadership and judgment" and concluded that events happened that "should not have been allowed to take place."

Meanwhile, the UK's health secretary, Sajid Javid, said rules making vaccination mandatory for health workers were "no longer proportionate."

He said the government would launch a consultation into whether the policy was still needed. Health workers in England were meant to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April. According to the National Health Service, more than 75,000 health workers, about one in 20 employees have not had a COVID-19 vaccine.

New EU rules come into effect on Tuesday that bar anyone who completed their initial vaccination course more than 9 months ago from moving between EU countries unless they have also received a booster shot. Those without a booster after this period has elapsed will face the same restrictions as unvaccinated travelers.

EU residents are recommended to receive a booster shot six months, at the latest, after they're fully vaccinated.

"This reflects the waning protection of the vaccine and underlines the importance of getting a booster shot," European Justice Commission Didier Reynders said.

Watch video 04:13 How do the coronavirus vaccines differ?

Germany has failed to hit its goal of vaccinating 80% of the population against the coronavirus before the end of January.

Only 75.8% of Germans had received at least one vaccine dose by Monday.

Americas

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine had been available since December 2020 under an emergency use authorization.

FDA commissioner, Janet Woodcock, said she hoped the approval for people over 18 "may instill additional confidence in making the decision to get vaccinated."

Watch video 03:53 Ask Derrick: How can COVID-19 infections be treated?

Asia

China has detected 119 COVID cases among athletes and personnel involved in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Some 3,000 athletes, coaches, officials, federation delegates, and media are expected to arrive for the games set to start on Friday.

In Hong Kong, Home Affairs Minister Caspar Tsui resigned after attending a birthday at a tapas restaurant that was also attended by dozens of officials and lawmakers just days after city officials called on the public to avoid large gatherings due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"As one of the Principal Officials taking the lead in the anti-epidemic fight, I have not set the best example during the recent outbreak," Tsui said in announcing his resignation.

Jimin is the latest member of the K-pop supergroup, BTS, to test positive for COVID-19.

The singer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, was hospitalized in Seoul in South Korea after suffering from sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat. His management said he tested positive for the coronavirus and underwent surgery for appendicitis.

Watch video 01:23 BTS performs first live concerts since pandemic begin

Africa

South Africa no longer requires those who test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms to isolate, according to a government statement. It has also reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms from 10 to seven days.

"The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to COVID-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several sero-surveys," the statement said.

Oceania

In Australia, students returned to school from summer break Monday. Schools nationwide are bracing for staff shortages as outbreaks of COVID-19 are anticipated with the return of students to classrooms.

Masks remain mandatory for older students. Roughly 40% of children aged 5 to 11 have received a first dose of the vaccine.

lo/ar/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)