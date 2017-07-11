The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday said that a third short of the COVID-19 vaccines was the most effective way to protect from the latest strains of the virus, according to three studies it conducted.

Boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 67% effective against omicron-related symptomatic disease compared with unvaccinated people, researchers found.

"It really shows the important of getting a booster dose,'' said the CDC's Emma Accorsi, one of the study's authors.

The CDC studies found that just two doses offered no significant protection against omicron.

Vaccine effectiveness was also best after three shots in preventing emergency department and urgent care visits, the CDC said.

The three studies evaluated data from COVID-19 related emergency room visits, urgent care clinic visits, hospitalizations and deaths across several states from last year and into January, 2022.





Here's the latest on coronavirus from across the globe:

Europe

European Union health ministers were told to prepare to deploy a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as data showed it was needed.

The EU drugs regulator said it would be reasonable to give a fourth dose to people with severely weakened immune systems, but added that more evidence was needed.

"If we see data which is conclusive on whether a fourth dose is needed, we need to be ready to act," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told EU ministers in a video conference, her speaking points showed.

Omicron is now the dominant Covid-19 variant circulating in the European Union, the bloc's health agency said on Friday. The Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Omicron was now dominant in Europe with a "78 percent pooled prevalence."

Germany is witnessing a record high in daily coronavirus infections for a seventh day.

The country on Thursday reported 133,536 cases of COVID-19 as against 112,323 the previous day, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed.

The seven-day incidence rate was also a record at 638.8 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days.

The German Hospital Federation (DKG) has warned about a rising number of hospital staff falling sick with COVID, in a recent survey carried out by the German Hospital Institute. In more than half of the country's hospitals, there was an increase between 5 and 20% in staff calling sick. Most of them were nurses.

The staff shortages are "currently a much bigger problem than in normal years," said the chairman of the DKG, Gerald Gaß.





France is unveiling a timetable for easing COVID-19 restrictions, although the wave of omicron infections is not thought to have reached its peak.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France's new vaccine pass rules would help with the relaxations even as the incidence rate continues to increase.

France on Wednesday reported nearly half a million coronavirus infections — leaving the seven-day average at 320,000 cases.

The country's Constitutional Council approved on Friday the government's planned vaccine pass, which will require people over 16 to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places like restaurants or cinemas.

But the court added one condition, that the pass should not be required to attend political meetings and added that the the vaccine pass rule should end as soon as it is no longer necessary.

Ireland said it would scrap almost all its COVID-19 restrictions, including those on hospitality, sporting events and the requirement for proof of vaccination at indoor venues, a senior minister said.

The government will still require people to wear masks on public transport and in shops until the end of February, as well as some measures in schools, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said in a video posted on Instagram following a government meeting.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told British Broadcaster Sky News that COVID-19 wasn't going away and that people might need annual vaccinations.

"It's going to be with us for many, many years, perhaps forever, and we have to learn to live with it," he said on Thursday.

Javid's remarks come after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that rules on face masks in schools had been scrapped and the requirement to wear face-coverings on public transport and in shops will end next week.

He intended to drop self-isolation rules for people with coronavirus in March.

"I think we are leading Europe in the transition from pandemic to endemic and we're leading the way in showing the world how you can live with COVID," Javid said.

The Russian capital, Moscow, has reported a record number of new coronavirus infections over 24 hours, according to a government tally.

The figures come as Russia — one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the virus — prepares for a fresh wave of cases due to the omicron variant.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's outbreak, reported 11,557 new infections, surpassing a previous record set last June after the delta variant took hold.

Russia as a whole recorded 38,850 new cases Thursday, a figure edging towards its previous record set in November last year.

Austria's parliament passed a vaccine mandate that will require all adults in the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning in February. The move makes Austria the first EU country to pass a vaccine mandate, despite tens of thousands of angry citizens continuing to protest such measures in Austria and across Europe.

The law enjoyed broad support in parliament, with only far-right legislators voting against it in a 137-33 tally. After an "introductory phase" ending mid-March, those who refuse to get the shot will face fines of up to €3,600 ($4,084). The mandate only applies to adults and makes exemptions for pregnant women and those with medical conditions that prevent them from getting the jab.

Africa

Africa's top public health bodies called for donated COVID-19 vaccines to come with a shelf life of three to six months so countries could plan their distribution.

The director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, said 2.8 million vaccine doses had expired on the continent.

He added that most expired doses were donated through the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX and arrived with "very short notice."

Many countries indicate that they would like vaccines to be donated with at least three months of shelf life, if not more," the World Health Organisation Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said.

Oceania

New Zealand has ruled out lockdowns but will tighten coronavirus measures across the country if there is a domestic transmission of the omicron variant, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said on Thursday.

The nation will impose a "red" traffic light protocol within 24 to 48 hours of omicron arriving in the community, Ardern told reporters.

The measure would make masks mandatory and put caps on public gatherings.

"When we have evidence of Omicron transmitting in the community we won't use lockdowns, instead the whole country will move into Red within 24 to 48 hours," Ardern said.

"We know from other countries it can take as little as 14 days for omicron cases to grow from the hundreds into the thousands," she said.

"It's a case of when not if, and that's why we need to prepare," she said.

The isolated nation has so far remained mostly free of the omicron variant, with most such cases contained in its border facilities.

Asia

In China, Beijing is bolstering anti-pandemic measures amid a rise in local cases.

The measures include inspections of its cold-chain firms and urging residents to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

The city of 21 million people has registered under ten local infections since January 15. It reported 3 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms on Wednesday. However, officials are eager to keep the pandemic in check as the Chinese capital prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February.

In Taiwan, people will have to prove that they are fully vaccinated to get into entertainment venues from Friday.

More than 70% of people in Taiwan have received two vaccine doses but only around 10% have had their third shot so far.

Thailand will allow quarantine-free travel for fully-vaccinated tourists beginning February 1. The country's Coronavirus Task Force made the announcement Thursday, saying the "Test & Go" plan that began in November but was suspended last month due to questions over the highly transmissible omicron variant, would begin again as hospitalizations and deaths had not gone up over the past month.

According to the plan, fully-vaccinated tourists must undergo testing for COVID-19 upon arrival, then isolate in a hotel until they receive a negative coronavirus test. Moreover, visitors must undergo another follow-up test after five days as well as downloading a government tracing app. The plan was originally introduced as an alternative to a previous two-week mandatory quarantine.

Thailand, has suffered tremendous financial loss as a result of the pandemic, which has crushed the country's tourism industry. The country expects to welcome only five million tourists this as compared to nearly 40 million each year before the advent of the virus.

Americas

US pharmaceutical company Merck on Thursday announced it had struck a deal with generic drug makers to produce a cheaper version of the company's molnupiravir anti-COVID pill for 105 poor nations. The deal between Merck and the Medicines Patent Pool organization, or MPP, enjoys the backing of the United Nations and will see 27 companies in Asia, Africa and the Middle East producing and distributing the pills locally. No royalties will be required by the drug's developers — Merck, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emory University.

A standard package of 40 pills for a five-day treatment is expected to run about $20 (€17.7) per person through the MPP plan, as opposed to the $700 (€620) the US agreed to pay for its first 1.7 million courses. Still, that number is twice as high as initial estimates put forth by the World Health Organization (WHO). The drug is currently in use in the US but has failed to pass safety tests in most other countries, furthermore, there are serious questions about side-effects and the drug's efficacy.

Also in the US, a federal judge in Texas ruled against President Joe Biden's requirement that federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden had issued the order for roughly 3.5 million federal workers to get vaccinated by November 22 or seek a religious or medical accommodation to avoid facing discipline or firing. US District Judge Jeffrey Brown said in the question was if Biden could "require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment," saying that it was a "bride too far" under the current state of the law, citing a Supreme Court decision that blocked vaccine requirements from the US government on private businesses.

The new COVID-19 case count in Mexico reached a daily record with over 60,000 infections on Wednesday, according to official numbers.

The health ministry registered a total of 60,552 new coronavirus infections, the most since the pandemic began, as the country gears up for an omicron-fueled fourth wave.

Due to a shortage of tests, authorities are asking people to isolate at home rather than get tested for COVID-19.

js,lo,dvv,jcg/sms (AFP. AP, dpa, Reuters)