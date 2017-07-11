COVID digest: Australia reopens borders after nearly two years

Australia has fully reopened its international borders on Monday, allowing vaccinated travelers into the country close to two years after coronavirus-linked restrictions were imposed.

With over 50 international flights scheduled to land in Australia during the day, the country is hoping to revive its tourism and hospitality sectors, which took a severe battering since the start of the pandemic. Several families were also reunited after one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.

"It is a very exciting day, one that I have been looking forward to for a long time, from the day that I first shut that border right at the start of the pandemic," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australia switched its COVID prevention strategy from extreme suppression with relentless lockdowns to living with the virus after achieving high vaccination levels. Over 94% of people over 16 are now fully vaccinated, according to officials. The country's gradual reopening of borders started in November when skilled migrants and international students were allowed to fly into Australia.

Watch video 13:17 COVID-19 Special: Is the worst over for Australia?

Here are the latest major coronavirus developments from around the world:

Europe

The German government plans to make travel easier in time for Easter, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told a German newspaper on Sunday. To do this, Germany will only apply the "high-risk" label to countries facing coronavirus variants that are more dangerous than omicron.

The changes are due to take effect on March 4, he told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

A day after recording 73,867 new infections and 22 deaths linked to the virus, Germany is expecting its first delivery of the Novavax vaccine on Monday. Close to 1.4 million doses are set to arrive.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the end of all COVID-linked legal curbs in England, close to two years after the virus sparked UK's worst health crisis in generations.

"Today (Monday) will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country's history as we begin to learn to live with COVID," Johnson said in a Downing Street statement, highlighting a new plan that will end the legal requirement to isolate when infected with the coronavirus.

"The pandemic is not over, but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms while continuing to protect ourselves and others."

Oceania

Police in New Zealand said anti-vaccine demonstrators threw human waste at them on Monday, as authorities attempt to place roadblocks around a camp built by demonstrators outside Wellington's parliament building.

Watch video 02:32 New Zealand: 'Zero COVID' increasingly questioned

"Seven officers sustained injuries during the operation, ranging from scratches to an ankle injury," they said in a statement. "Some officers also had human waste thrown over them by protesters."

Offering a semblance of hope, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country would lift vaccine mandates and social distancing measures after the omicron variant had peaked: "We all want to go back to the way life was. And we will, I suspect sooner than you think."

"But when that happens, it will be because easing restrictions won't compromise the lives of thousands of people – not because you demanded it," she added, addressing protestors.

Asia

Close to 73% of respondents to a recent opinion poll in Japan felt that the government’s rollout of booster shots has been very slow, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Watch video 01:49 International students pressure Japan to let them in amid COVID

At the end of last week, only 12% of Japan’s population had received booster shots even though close to 30% of the country is 65 or older, making them more vulnerable to the virus.

However, 54.1% of the respondents approved of how the government tackled the coronavirus overall.

Americas

Police in Canada have secured downtown Ottawa after two days of a tense standoff with protests, ending a three-week occupation of the Canadian capital.

While the protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border vaccine mandates for truck drivers, the blockade quickly turned into a demonstration against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the government.

Trudeau invoked rarely used emergency powers to clear the protests.

Watch video 02:05 Canada PM Trudeau uses emergency powers to end protest

see/dj (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)