COVID: Brazil regulator rejects Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Anvisa had previous expressed concerns around the effectiveness of the vaccine. Brazil is currently battling a devastating second wave of the coronavirus.
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa voted against importing the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Monday.
The decision follows a previous statement from Anvisa, expressing "critical issues" around the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Anvisa's technical staff had recommended against importing Sputnik to battle a new surge of infections across Brazil earlier on Monday.
more to follow...
