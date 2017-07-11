 COVID: Brazil regulator rejects Russia′s Sputnik vaccine | News | DW | 27.04.2021

COVID: Brazil regulator rejects Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Anvisa had previous expressed concerns around the effectiveness of the vaccine. Brazil is currently battling a devastating second wave of the coronavirus.

Vials of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Anvisa had previously expressed concerns over the effectiveness of Sputnik

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa voted against importing the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

The decision follows a previous statement from Anvisa, expressing "critical issues" around the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Anvisa's technical staff had recommended against importing Sputnik to battle a new surge of infections across Brazil earlier on Monday.

more to follow...

am/rt (efe, Reuters)

