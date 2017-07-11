COVID: Brazil death toll passes 600,000

Brazil on Friday surpassed 600,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said. The South American country has also recorded over 21.5 million cases of the deadly virus so far.

Brazil is second only to the United States when it comes to COVID-related fatalities.

President Jair Bolsonaro's government has been sharply criticized for mismanaging the health crisis and failing to implement appropriate measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro has often spoken out against lockdowns, aired skepticism about vaccines

and regularly refuses to wear a mask in public.

