 COVID: Brazil death toll passes 600,000 | News | DW | 08.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

COVID: Brazil death toll passes 600,000

An increase in vaccinations has slowed the daily death rate, but Brazil remains the second worst-affected country in the world.

Aerial view of the graves of COVID-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazon state, Brazil

Brazil is second only to the United States when it comes to COVID-related fatalities

Brazil on Friday surpassed 600,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said. The South American country has also recorded over 21.5 million cases of the deadly virus so far.

Brazil is second only to the United States when it comes to COVID-related fatalities.

President Jair Bolsonaro's government has been sharply criticized for mismanaging the health crisis and failing to implement appropriate measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro has often spoken out against lockdowns, aired skepticism about vaccines

and regularly refuses to wear a mask in public.

more to come...

Advertisement