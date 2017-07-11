COVID: Boris Johnson accused of hosting another party during lockdown

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
According to a leaked email, more than 40 people attended a Downing Street garden party amid the UK's restrictions on gatherings. Johnson is already under pressure for a number of other events held amid lockdowns.
Johnson's government is under investigation for at least five parties held during the UK's lockdowns of 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson face renewed criticism on Monday of his government's conduct during the first nationwide coronavirus lockdown in 2020.
According to a leaked email as seen by broadcaster ITV, a "bring your own" alcohol garden party took place at Downing Street on May 20, 2020, amid restrictions that limited social interactions to two people from separate households, while pubs and restaurants remained closed.
An email was sent by the PM's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to over 100 employees.
"After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening," Reynolds said in the email. "Please join us from 6 p.m. and bring your own booze!"
Around 40 staff eventually gathered in the garden for the party, including Johnson and his wife Carrie, according to ITV.
Johnson's premiership has been tarnished by several accusations of lockdown breaches that occurred during 2020, including other gatherings in the garden at his Downing Street residence and a Christmas party, as well as the social event highlighted by ITV on Monday.
An investigation, conducted by a senior government official, is already underway for at least five parties that were held in governmental departments last year during lockdowns.
The Deputy Leader of the opposition Labour Party, Angela Raynor, said: "Many people will be disgusted" in the wake of Monday's revelations.
The Scottish National Party described the email as "utterly outrageous."
When Boris Johnson was asked earlier on Monday if he and his wife Carrie had attended the party at Downing Street in May 2020, he declined to answer.
The National COVID Memorial Wall in London remembers the more than 150,000 people who have died from the virus in the UK
Over the weekend, the UK surpassed the grim milestone of 150,000 deaths from the coronavirus, becoming the seventh country to do so after the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.
jsi/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa)