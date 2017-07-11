COVID: BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine shows '100% efficacy' for young teens

The BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is safe and highly effective for children between the ages of 12 and 15, according to a new study published Wednesday.

In a statement, the German and US firms said that the vaccine had "demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses" in Phase 3 trials carried out on 2,260 adolescents in the United States.

What did the latest trial reveal?

Both vaccines and vaccination efforts have concentrated on older adult populations. The US and the EU have approved the vaccine's use for everyone aged 16 and above.

The trials revealed that the vaccines could potentially cast a wider net as it pertains to adolescents and help schools, at least upper classes, get back to normal after a year of disruption.

Results were seen as "very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the B117 UK variant," said the chief executive of the German company BioNTech.

