COVID: BioNTech-Pfizer speeds up vaccine delivery to EU

The European Union will receive a total of over 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech-Pfizer in the second quarter of 2021, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The amount is 10 million more than initially planned for the quarter. The companies and the European Commission said they had reached an agreement to bring forward doses meant to be delivered later this year.

"It will give Member States room to maneuver and possibly fill gaps in deliveries," Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Twitter.

Several EU countries recently paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccineamid growing health concerns. This has compounded the bloc's already-hampered vaccine rollout efforts.

The proposal now needs to be agreed by the member states in the joint Steering Board.

kmm/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)