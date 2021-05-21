COVID: Back to 'normal' in Berlin's restaurants?

The food has been ordered, the menu is set. It includes asparagus, saddle of lamb in filo pastry. And, to top it all off, ice cream flavored with sweet woodruff harvested by the maestro himself: restauranter Vincenzo Berenyi.

"I'm delighted that we're getting back to business," says the beaming Berenyi. "I feel like a child at Christmas."

Restaurants across Germany were told to close down back at the beginning of November 2020.The Covid lockdown was initially slated to last just four weeks. Since then, however, more than six months have passed.

The "Kurpfalz Weinstuben" in Berlin's Charlottenburg district would normally see 50 people on the terrace at any given time

Interiors remain closed

Berlin is among Germany's federal states that have given the go-ahead for restaurants to re-open over the Whitsun holiday. However, the new regulations in Berlin only apply outdoor areas, which is why they are calling it 'open-air gastronomy.' Half of the capital's restaurants will have to stay shut because they simply can't comply with the requirements. Many of them could set up tables and chairs outdoors — not, however, enough to cover their costs.

Berenyi's "Kurpfalz Weinstuben" is a Berlin institution. Normally, at least 50 people would be served on the busy terrace outside the restaurant. But social distancing means that there are fewer tables and a maximum of 36 guests are permitted. Vincenzo Berenyi says he needs each table to be occupied for two sittings in order to make re-opening worthwhile.

Thirty euros reservation fee

The restaurant opens at 5:00 in the afternoon. "Guests from the first sitting need to depart by 7:45 to make way for a second round at around eight o'clock," says Berenyi. What's more, guests have to prove that they are fully vaccinated, have a negative COVID test, or have fully recovered from infection.

Binding reservations can then be made via the restaurant's website. Booking a table also requires details such as name, address, telephone number. And there's an advance reservation charge of 30 euros ($40)per person that is deducted from the bill at the end of the meal. "We have to be sure that guests who have booked do actually turn up. Otherwise, the whole system simply won't work."

Opening hours? Hard to say ...'When we're open, we're open. When we're closed, we're closed.'

Rugs, umbrellas, and heaters provided

The restaurateur insists he's not concerned that all the fuss will deter potential guests from coming: "They want to be here. They're really looking forward to things finally getting back to normal." But there's another headache: the weather. Spring has so far been a huge disappointment. Distinctly cool with plenty of rain.

This is why one corner of the restaurant is piled high with 30 new grey fleece rugs. Berenyi has also invested in some large umbrellas for the terrasse. And four radiant heaters are ready to go. So: no worries if there's a dip in the temperature or a few raindrops.

Guests have to be seated at least 1.5 meters apart to comply with COVID restrictions

Meanwhile, nobody can say how long the indoor areas of the restaurant are likely to remain closed to customers. "I hope that'll change by the end of June at the latest," he says with a distinct note of irritation: "I don't really want to give much thought to the reasoning behind this division between indoor and outdoor areas in the catering and welcoming business. I mean, I'm seeing people crowding into buses, trains, supermarkets."

Berenyi and his business partner Sebastian Schmidt, the man in charge of the kitchen, have designed the menu to make it possible to sell some off some of the food on a take-away basis if the weather really doesn't play along. They've also set up a large grill so that guests can stand and keep warm while enjoying barbeque lamb or ox cheeks served in crusty rolls with potato or tomato salad. 'Grill and chill' is our motto and we want it to have a real party flavor. We've been in touch with a brewery to deliver extra supplies of beer if required."

Coming up with new ideas

The priority for Berenyi is to take things as they come, remain flexible, and deal with new challenges with an open mind. That is what the restaurant staff have learned in the tough months that they now hope to leave behind. During the lockdown, they've been keeping business turning over and customers happy by offering fresh, tasty, and even high-end takeaway food.

Initiative and ambition like that have helped to keep the business afloat. As have state subsidies. Things had been going well before the pandemic took hold and the partners had been able to build up significant reserves: "However, despite government support," Berenyi calculates, "within a year we've seen losses of between fifty and sixty thousand euros.

Nobody believed that the lockdown in the restaurant business would last anything like as long as it has: "There was a time in January when it hit me hard and I was really down." The feeling was that people in government, "didn't think that we were of any importance." And that had a real impact: "As a sector of the German economy, we're directly and indirectly accountable for nearly nine million jobs." More, therefore, than the automobile industry: "When they cough, everybody jumps. But we're just not relevant."

There's no doubt about it: the Weinstuben restaurant is still facing an uncertain future: "For now, everything depends on how many people are vaccinated, and how quickly. And what it will mean when the fall and winter come round again," says Vincenzo Berenyi.

No vaccination, no job

The boss himself has already been vaccinated twice and all of his staff are ready to follow his example: "I asked each of them if they would also be open tothe less favored AstraZeneca vaccine and they all said yes." One of the team of sixteen is a young woman and Berenyi says he will do all he can to ensure that he can organize vaccination for her with the BioNTech or Moderna options. The risk of thrombosis, especially among women, is something I take very seriously."

In a broader perspective, Berenyi would favor a hard line on vaccinations in Germany, even making them obligatory: "We don't have any alternative." Certainly, he has decided that all employees of his own business will in future have to be fully vaccinated: "Anybody who opposes vaccination won't get a job in my restaurant. They'll have to go!"

This article has been translated from German.

