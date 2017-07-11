COVID: Angela Merkel backtracks on Easter lockdown after uproar

Wednesday's impromptu video call comes amid a torrent of criticism in Germany over the latest plans to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Participants in the meeting told various German news agencies soon after it began that Angela Merkel had told the state premiers that a planned tougher lockdown over the Easter bank holiday would not take place after all. The proposal had met fierce criticism from churches in particular.

Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU's newly-elected party leader and state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia said he expected a "very critical discussion" about the outcome of the talks in Wednesday's impromptu session.

What did Merkel say?

Various media outlets citing government sources have said that the Chancellor and the premieres of Germany's 16 states will reverse their plan to toughen virus shutdown measures over Easter,

The leaders had agreed at a meeting on Monday that almost all shops were to be shut down from April 1 to 5, with only grocers allowed to open on Saturday, April 3. They have now said such measures will not be implemented.

Merkel is due to make a public statement later on Wednesday, and then attend a question-and-answer session with lawmakers in parliament.

How the lockdown plan came about

After 12 hours of talks, Merkel and state premiers agreed on Tuesday to pull the emergency brake and reverse the easing of restrictions in areas where the 7-day incidence rate exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 people for three consecutive days.

They also announced an even tighter lockdown over the long Easter weekend, between April 1 and April 5, when the whole country, including most grocery stores, would have to close. Contact between two households would remain permitted.

Merkel described the measures as an attempt to "break the exponential growth of the third wave." They immediately met with widespread criticism. Leading epidemiologists say a five-day tighter stint over Easter would have little to no effect on combating the third wave which has swept across Germany. Protestant and Catholic bodies in particular cried foul.

CDU/CSU suffering in polls

Germany's public health institute, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), reported 15,813 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and 248 deaths.

Criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic is also being felt in the polls, with the conservative CDU/CSU sliding further to 26% in a FORSA poll published Wednesday.

