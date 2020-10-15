 COVID-19: What role does blood type play? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 15.10.2020

Science

COVID-19: What role does blood type play?

A case of COVID-19 can be from mild to severe. Sometimes no symptoms are present. Sometimes people die. More and more studies suggest that blood types may play an important role by affecting immune responses.

Whole blood from a blood donation

Why do some people not notice that they have contracted the novel coronavirus at all, while others require medical treatment and, in the worst cases, even die?


That COVID-19 seems so unpredictable also makes it difficult to find out how many people are actually infected and how many have already built up immunity. The number of unreported cases is correspondingly high.

Infografik Blutgruppen Deutschland EN

Focus on the blood type

Already in June, German and Norwegian researchers analyzed different blood types with regards to COVID-19. They came up with some informative results, which they published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The researchers investigated the role blood type might play in patients with particularly severe forms of the disease.

In the study, the researchers examined 1,610 patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure in Italy and Spain, where the coronavirus hit particularly hard: Milan, Monza, Madrid, San Sebastian, and Barcelona. All patients were struggling with particularly severe cases, and some did not survive.

Blood type A means highest risk

A first result: People with blood type A seem to be at a particularly high risk of a severe case of COVID-19. In Germany, 43% of the population has this blood type. In the event of a coronavirus infection, these individuals might be two times more likely to need an oxygen supply or respirator than people with blood type O: 41% of Germany's population. 

Doctors treating a patient in an intensive care unit

Does the blood type decide the severity of the disease?

The latter blood group O may be able to consider themselves lucky as things stand. Even though they are not protected against an infection with the virus, the study shows they have the lowest risk of coming down with a severe case of the disease.

People with blood type O- (O negative) also play a special role as blood donors, as they are considered "universal donors" and can help anyone in need of a blood transfusion. 

Blood types B and AB are not as widespread, making up just 11% and 5% of the population, respectively. According to the study, the likelihood of a severe COVID-19 diagnosis for these groups could lie somewhere between that of people with blood types O or A.

More and more studies with similar results 

Since then, further studies have been added to confirm the original results. On 14 October, two studies appeared in the journal Blood Advances, here and here, which also show less severe symptoms of the disease in people in blood group O. Simultaneously, the Medical University of Graz independently reported aseries of experiments, designed to further investigate the phenomenon.  

Consequences for treatment

The results of the studies may help in developing various drug treatments. Researchers have used similar approaches when searching for medication to fight other diseases.

In the case of malaria, for example, scientists have established a link between the disease and different blood types. For example, it is now known that people with blood type O very rarely develop severe malaria and are very well-protected against its most severe form.

In the case of other diseases, other blood types protect the human body best. For example, with the bubonic plague, people with blood type A showed the mildest symptoms.

For a long time, COVID-19 research focused on high-risk patients: those who have certain preexisting conditions and/or have reached a certain age. Smokers also came under scrutiny as a potential high-risk group. Now, researchers are looking at a different piece in the coronavirus jigsaw puzzle. 

Note from the editors: Article has been updated since its original publication to reflect information gathered from new scientific studies. 

  • Kiwis hanging from a tree in southern Italy

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Eat me!

    Most mammals can synthesize vitamin C i.e., produce it themselves. But humans can't; we must ingest this water-soluble micronutrient with our food. Vitamin C can be found in kiwis, oranges and grapefruits, but also in vegetables such as brussels sprouts, broccoli and peppers. Unfortunately, it is somewhat heat-sensitive — so be careful when cooking!

  • A hand holding broccoli

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Less mystery, more biochemistry

    Vitamin C is not just a nice-to-have that is mainly important for the old, the sick and vegans. On the contrary, its biochemical functions are the same and equally important in every body. Vitamin C is one of the micronutrients that, although they do not provide the body with energy, are essential for its basic functions. These include cell metabolism and our defense system.

  • Orange juice with a slice of an orange

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    A radical pursuer of radicals

    As an antioxidant, vitamin C reduces the damage caused by oxygen free radicals to molecules that are essential for the body. These radicals are produced during normal metabolic processes. However, harmful substances such as tobacco quickly lead to oxidative stress and the increased formation of free radicals. This also increases the need for vitamin C.

  • Strawberries

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Strawberries to boost enzyme activity

    The human body doesn't just use the vitamin C of these strawberries to protect against oxygen radicals; the vitamin is also an important cofactor in a number of enzymatic activities, such as the synthesis of the protein collagen, which forms part of tendons, bones, cartilage and the skin. Poor wound healing can thus indicate a vitamin C deficiency.

  • Grapefruit slices

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Counterattack with grapefruits

    The body needs vitamin C to defend itself against infections. As an antioxidant, vitamin C is responsible not only for cell protection; it also goes on the attack in the event of an infection. It stimulates the migration of immune cells, known as neutrophils, to the site of infection, promotes phagocytosis — cellular waste disposal — and kills pathogens.

  • Red bell peppers

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Sufficiency beats deficiency

    Severe vitamin C deficiency can lead to scurvy. Symptoms of this potentially fatal disease are poor wound healing, bruising, loss of hair and teeth and joint pain. To protect against it, 10 milligrams of vitamin C daily are sufficient. Sufficient vitamin C is also associated with a lower risk of high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and strokes.

  • Kale

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    How much is enough?

    According to the German consumer advice center, the recommended daily intake of vitamin C is 110 mg for men and 95 mg for women. Oregon State University researchers recommend 400 mg per day for all adults. The vitamin is harmless, and if too much is ingested, it is excreted in the urine. Researchers say that whether taken as a dietary supplement or as brussels sprouts, it is the same vitamin C.

    Author: Julia Vergin


