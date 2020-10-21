 COVID-19 vaccine update: Who are the front-runners? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 21.10.2020

Science

COVID-19 vaccine update: Who are the front-runners?

As the coronavirus continues its grip on the world, scientists across the globe are working to find a viable vaccine. Several candidates are in the final stages of testing, but researchers warn it could still take years.

After researchers in China published the genome sequence  of the coronavirus  on January 21, scientists around the world set to work on a vaccine. The first candidate began human trials on March 16.  

It's now joined by nearly 200 others being tracked by the World Health Organization  — 44 of which have entered human trials.  

It normally takes years to test, produce and deploy vaccines. The fastest ever vaccine to be brought from clinical testing to market, the vaccine for mumps, took four years in the 1960s. 

Scientists working on coronavirus vaccines are hoping to deliver one within 12 to 18 months. And the WHO hopes to roll out two billion doses of a vaccine by the end of 2021.

No coronavirus vaccines have yet been approved for general use internationally, but several candidates have reached the final stages of testing.

They are based on several different approaches, including active, inactivated, DNA, RNA/mRNA-based, virus vectors and protein subunits, and there are three test phases vaccines must pass before they are sent to regulatory authorities for approval.

Here's an overview of the front-runners. 

CoronaVac: Sinovac Biotech

CoronaVac, developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech,  is one such inactivated type of vaccine racing toward the finish line. Study results from Phase 3 trials, which are currently being carried out with tens of thousands of volunteers in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia, are expected to be available in November. Although clinical trials are still underway, CoronaVac was approved for emergency use in China in late August as part of a programme to vaccinate high-risk groups, such as medical workers. Initial results from studies on macaque monkeys showed that the vaccine produced antibodies that neutralized 10 strains of SARS-CoV-2. Preprint results from Phase 2 human trials show it produced antibodies with no severe adverse reactions. 

BNT162b2: Pfizer & BioNTech

BNT162b2 is a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine from American-German duo Pfizer and BioNTech. It's currently in Phase 3 trials with 44,000 volunteers in multiple areas around the world with high rates of coronavirus transmission. Preliminary testing in the first two phases showed the vaccine produces antibodies and T-cell responses specific to the SARS-CoV-2 protein. Developers say they could know by the end of October if the vaccine works or not and have enough data to determine its safety by the end of November. No mRNA vaccine has ever been approved for an infectious disease — but proponents say it could be easier to produce than traditional vaccines.  

mRNA-1273: Moderna

Another mRNA vaccine in the works, the mRNA-1273 from US-based Moderna, entered its third phase with 30,000 people in late July. Initial results from Phase 1 showed both young and elderly volunteers produced coronavirus antibodies and reactions from T-cells. In the trial, half of the volunteers receive a vaccine, while the other half get a placebo. Developers will be able to do a first analysis when 53 people in the entire volunteer group get symptomatic COVID-19 — the efficacy of the vaccine depends on whether there are significantly fewer vaccinated people than unvaccinated among the 53 cases.

Two of the most favored vaccine candidates  from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — have been paused while their developers investigate adverse reactions among participants.  

ChAdOx1 nCoV-19: AstraZeneca & Oxford University

ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 is a viral vector vaccine in Phase 3 of trials, with developers aiming to recruit 50,000 volunteersInitial results from the first two clinical phases showed the vaccine triggered a strong immune response, producing antibodies and T-cell responses in volunteers. The study was put on hold due to an unexplained illness in one UK participant, and has since resumed in Brazil, South Africa and the UK, although the US trial is yet to recommence.

Ad26.COV2-S: Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, who are also producing an adenovector vaccine, recruiting around 60,000 people in various different countries, paused trials  on October 12, saying an unexplained illness required an independent safety review. It is not uncommon for clinical trials to experience pauses, but it isn't often that they are reported. Results from animal trials showed the vaccine produced "robust neutralizing" antibodies in macaques, and provided "complete or near complete protection" after a single dose.

Sputnik V: Gameleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology

Russia's Sputnik V, based on two adenovirus vectors, has also drawn widespread attention, after the Russian government approved it for general use on August 11 without completing Phase 3 trials. Results from the first two trials showed a strong immune response among the 76 participants.

Vaccine testing doesn't end at Phase 3 

While the speed at which these vaccines are progressing is unrivalled in humanity's vaccinology history, experts warn we still have a long way to go to achieve a safe and effective vaccine. 

Although clinical trials can show that a vaccine is safe and effective among tens of thousands and even hundreds of thousands of people, it's not possible for these trials to encapsulate every possible side effect that could occur among certain people or after an extended period of time

That's why, even after a vaccine has been rolled out, it's critical to monitor the safety and efficacy of vaccines, says Naor Bar Zeev, deputy director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US.

"There is never certainty," Bar Zeev told DW. This ongoing surveillance is sometimes referred to as 'Phase 4' in clinical trials — and it can take many years.

"I think the public expectation is that once a vaccine is available we go back to the way things were — we stop wearing masks, we stop social distancing. But that is a misjudgement of what a vaccine — at least in the initial phase — can do," Bar Zeev said, emphasizing that the delivery and ongoing evaluation of widespread vaccine deployment is a lengthy process.

  • Children entering a school with a sign reminding them to keep 1.5 meters distance

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Keep your distance, please!

    These are the coronavirus rules as we know them: Keep a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6 feet) from others, observe good hygiene and wear a mask. But this does not do justice to the complex reality of how aerosols spread, researchers from Oxford and London (UK) and Cambridge MA (US) have now written in an analysis published in the British Medical Journal.

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stretches his arms out in a school classroom.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    This much? Or more?

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to show schoolchildren how it should be done. But what does his gesture mean exactly? Do his fingertips have to be 1.5 meters away from the fingertips of another person? That would be a reasonable interpretation of the regulations. But two arm lengths alone measure 1.5 meters, so distances of 4.5 meters or more could easily result.

  • A boy in Senegal pulling the legs of a sheep

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Are sheep lengths better?

    The Icelandic Association of Sheep Breeders has established its own rules: Two sheep lengths are appropriate to avoid infection. One may wonder if face masks are also supposed to be knitted from real sheep's wool. This young shepherd in Senegal may be trying to find out how long a sheep is by pulling its hind leg. The Icelanders already know — exactly 1 meter.

  • A woman walking four small dogs on leashes

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Natural spacers

    Of course, this could also work. The standard length of a dog leash corresponds pretty exactly to the current coronavirus rules. Could it be a coincidence that a six-foot leash is usually prescribed for places where leashes are compulsory?

  • A man coughing and spitting out droplets.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Where does the 2-meter rule come from?

    The authors led by Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, writes that the rule is outdated. Two meters was the distance recommended by the German physician C. Flügge in 1897. Visible droplets that he had caught within this distance were still contagious. A 1948 study showed that 90% of streptococci coughed out in droplets flew no further than 1.7 meters.

  • People sitting in circles marking correct distancing on a lawn on the banks of the river Rhine near Düsseldorf.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Two meters are not enough

    The 1948 study was published in the American Medical Journal. It also showed that 10% of streptococci flew much further: up to 2.9 meters. If that were the case, perhaps the people on this lawn on the banks of the Rhine in Dusseldorf would be safe — if every other circle remained free. But wait a minute — we are not dealing with streptococci (bacteria) here, but with viruses.

  • An experiment with a man singing - showing the extent of his breath reaching deep into the room.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Viruses spread via aerosols

    Viruses are much smaller than bacteria, so they can float around for hours and spread better in the air. This is why the researchers recommend that the distance between people should not be the only safety criterion but that other factors should be considered, too: How well a room is ventilated, whether people are wearing masks, and whether they are silent, speaking softly or singing and shouting.

  • People sitting outside in an African village, listening to a presentation about coronavirus hygiene.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Do not sing or cough

    Numerous studies have also shown that coughing can propel veritable parcels of viruses up to 8 meters through the air. Speaking or singing loudly also spread a lot of aerosols and droplets about the room. If, however, people only speak quietly, as in a library, and sit in the fresh air, safe distances can be smaller again.

  • Students wearing a mask in a class room.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    How long should I stay in the room?

    The duration of a stay in a contaminated room and how many people are in that room are also decisive factors when assessing the risk of infection. The researchers have used those factors to develop a traffic light model. The clear result: In rooms with a high occupancy, you should generally stay only for a short time, make sure they are well aired, wear a mask and speak quietly.

  • A crew member on a cruise ship is measuring out the distances between chairs on the sun-deck.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    No mask needed here

    Here, however, the traffic light of the UK-US research team would show green. Outside, people can be safe for long periods of time even without a mask, provided there are few people around, everything is well ventilated and no one talks much. But even so, will the distance between deck chairs being measured here be enough?

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


