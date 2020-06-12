COVID-19 vaccine search: Germany buys stake in CureVac

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier confirmed Monday that the government is investing in biotech firm CureVac.

The move follows attempts by the US in March to acquire a stake in the company. Germany will pay €300 million ($337.4 million) for a 23% share.

"The German government has decided to invest in this promising company because it expects that this will accelerate development programmes and provide the means for CureVac to harness the full potential of its technology," Altmaier said at a news conference.

He added that Germany wants to strengthen its sectors in life sciences and biotech and that the government would not have any authority over CureVac's business strategy.

To safeguard Germany's ownership of its two country's two coronavirus vaccine developers — CureVac and BioNTech — the federal government gave itself new powers in May to reject foreign takeover bids for healthcare companies.

Watch video 02:30 Share Vaccine efforts a mix of competition and cooperation Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3blib Vaccine efforts a mix of competition and cooperation

mvb/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.