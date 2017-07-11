COVID-19 trims down India's grand weddings

Grand Indian weddings came to a halt following a government imposed coronavirus lockdown in March. Some couples opted for video-call weddings while others officiated the ceremony with only their immediate family members in attendance.

As authorities ease restrictions, couples in India are now adapting their weddings to the new COVID-19 norms.

The months of October to February typically mark wedding season in India due to cooler temperatures and festive days considered to be auspicious.

But due to the ongoing pandemic, couples in many cities such as Delhi can only invite 50 guests. For Indian weddings, where guest numbers can range anywhere from 500 to 2,000, this is a massive reduction.

Small, intimate celebrations

In light of the pandemic, Delhi-based newlyweds Umang and Vikram chose to have an intimate ceremony at a local Hindu temple in November, followed by a gathering of close friends and family.

"Both of us wanted a small, easy and chilled out wedding, so it worked out well for us. The guest list had to be brutally cut down," the couple told DW.

The couple also decided to hold all smaller pre-wedding ceremonies at the bride's home, such as the mehendi (a henna-applying ceremony for the bride) and haldi (turmeric application) rituals.

Umang ordered her lehenga bridal outfit online, and had her fittings done at a local tailor's.

"We had the gathering at an open-air venue, to reduce the risk [of infection]. Some people might consider it irresponsible, but we wanted to be together and we wanted to celebrate. Thankfully, none of our guests have tested positive,” said Umang.

Krishna and Anshul from the western city of Pune have decided to hold a civil ceremony at the end of December, followed by a dinner with only their immediate family.

"It was disappointing that we could not have all our loved ones attend the wedding, but we have planned a grand celebration in 2022, when things will hopefully be normal. By then, we will already be married, so there will be no stress related to the event," Krishna, the bride, told DW.

Coronavirus lockdown hurt Indian industries 'dramatically'

Pandemic takes toll on wedding industry

While many couples have adapted to the new normal, others are still finding it difficult coping with muted celebrations, particularly those working in India's wedding industry.

Hari Om, a shopkeeper at a bridal wear store in Delhi, told DW that even recessions have not affected the wedding industry as much as the pandemic.

"For a gathering of 50 people, why would someone dress up? Even the bride isn't that enthusiastic. You would need to buy something really nice, really expensive for a gathering of 1,000 people. For a small gathering, they just want to make-do with something inexpensive," he said.

India economy set for 'very long period of weakness

Vishal Rohra, managing director of wedding planning company Creanno Entertainment, said things are steadily improving for the wedding industry following a complete halt.

"With a low number of guests, the size of venue, costs, and everything has reduced. There is still a lot of hesitation associated with events. However, people are learning to live with the situation, while taking necessary precautions and safety measures," he told DW.

"Some clients like to install foot dispensing sanitizer stands, some prefer the staff to move around the venue to provide sanitizers to guests wherever and whenever required. Some even have spray sanitization units placed at the entrance. We also have to ensure the safety of our own workers," said Rohra.

India has recorded more than 9.7 million coronavirus cases. Despite the high number of infections and the drastic downsizing of wedding parties, couples are still finding ways to tie the knot and make their weddings an event to remember.

"We met in lockdown during the pandemic, which makes it all the more special. Difficult, yes, but I think every beautiful thing is difficult," bride Anam Shaikh told DW.